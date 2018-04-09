Home > Business Insider > Tech >

All the TV shows that have been canceled in 2018


It's early in the year, but the list of canceled TV shows on networks like ABC or digital streaming services like Netflix and Amazon is already piling up.

It's still early in the year, but the list of canceled TV shows is already piling up.

Networks haven't announced many cancellations yet, except for ABC, which canceled its freshman sitcom "The Mayor" and "Once Upon a Time," once a ratings hit. And in March, TNT announced the cancellation of its original series "The Librarians."

On the streaming side, things are a bit different. Amazon kicked off the year with a slew of cancellations, announcing the end of three quirky comedies, including the Golden Globe nominee "I Love Dick" and the comedian Tig Notaro's semi-autobiographical show, "One Mississippi." It canceled Golden Globe nominee "Mozart in the Jungle" in April, after four seasons. Also in April, Netflix canceled the 90s coming-of-age comedy, "Everything Sucks," which came to the streaming service in February.

There are many more cancellations to come, especially since networks haven't announced the fate of their fall shows.

We'll update this list as more are announced.

Here are all the shows that have been canceled this year, including those from networks and Netflix:

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

