All the TV shows that have been canceled recently


All the TV shows that have been canceled recently

2017 saw the networks and Netflix dropping the ax on a good number of shows, and streaming services are following suit in 2018.

Netflix canceled YouTube star Miranda Sings' show "Haters Back Off" in December.

Netflix canceled YouTube star Miranda Sings' show "Haters Back Off" in December.

(Netflix)

A slew of TV shows were canceled in 2017, and the list of shows canceled in 2018 is growing quickly, especially with streaming services like Amazon and Netflix letting go of some.

We said goodbye to a lot of shows in 2017, which was the first year Netflix decided to start really canceling shows in earnest.

The networks, as usual, axed plenty of shows (old and new) in 2017 as well, like the comedy "2 Broke Girls," which faltered in ratings later into its run. One of CBS' new shows, "Wisdom of the Crowd," was also canceled after its star, Jeremy Piven, was accused of sexual misconduct.

So if you're wondering why a show you love hasn't returned in 2018, it might have been canceled.

In this roundup, we've also included shows that knew their end was coming. HBO's "Vice Principals," for example, had always been set to finish after two seasons.

Here are all the shows that were canceled in 2017 and 2018, including those from networks and Netflix:

Canceled in 2018:



"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

(Hulu)


"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

(Amazon)


"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon)


"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon)


"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

(ABC)


"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

(TNT)


Canceled in 2017:



"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season

(CBS)


"Me, Myself, and I" — CBS, one season

(Neil Jacobs/CBS)

"Me Myself, & I" hasn't been officially canceled, but it might as well be: after six episodes, it was pulled from the schedule.



"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season

(Virginia Sherwood/NBC)


"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season

(Matt Dinerstein/NBC)


"Will" — TNT, one season

(TNT)


"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Time After Time" — ABC, one season

(ABC/Sarah Shatz)


"Doubt" — CBS, one season

(JoJo Whilden/CBS)


"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season

(Tristar Television/Amazon)


"Frequency" — The CW, one season

(Bettina Strauss/The CW)


"Powerless" — NBC, one season

(Chris Large/NBC)


"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season

(Cliff Lipson/CBS)


"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon Studios/Jessica Miglio)


"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon Studios)

Amazon canceled this show about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald shortly after renewing it for a second season.



"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season

(Syfy)


"Pitch" — Fox, one season

(Ray Mickshaw / FOX)


"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Making History" — Fox, one season

(Qantrell Colbert/FOX)


"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season

(Syfy)


"APB" — Fox, one season

(Chuck Hodes / FOX)


"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season

(Fox)


"Training Day" — CBS, one season

(Michael Yarish/CBS)


"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season

(Karen Ballard/netflix)


"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season

(MTV)


"Emerald City" — NBC, one season

(Rico Torres/NBC)


"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season

(Eddy Chen/The CW)


"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season

(Guy D'Alema/FOX)


"Eyewitness" — USA, one season

(USA Network)


"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons

(Michael Becker / FOX)


"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons

(Adam Taylor/FOX)


"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons

(Paul Schiraldi/HBO)


"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons

(HBO)


"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons

(Trae Patton/CBS)


"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC/Richard Cartwright)


"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC)


"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC/Kevin Foley)


"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC)


"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons

(Netflix)


"Love" — Netflix, three seasons

(Netflix)


"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons

(Michael Gibson/FXX)


"Playing House" — USA, three seasons

(USA)


"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons

(Chris Haston/NBC)


"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons

(CBS)


"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons

(Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/CBS)


"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons

(HBO)


"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons

(Nicole Rivelli/Bravo)


"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons

(Disney Channel)


"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons

(Amazon)


"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons

(ABC)


"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons

(Hulu)


"Reign" — The CW, four seasons

(Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW)


"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons

(Tina Rowden/FOX)


"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons

(Sony Pictures Television / Starz)


"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons

(Comedy Central)


"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons

(BET)

A two-hour movie, set to air in 2018, will end the series.



"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons

(SyFy)

The fourth and final season will air in 2018.



"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons

("Masters of Sex" on Showtime)


"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons

(AMC)


"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons

(A&E)


"You're the Worst" — FXX, five seasons

(Byron Cohen/FX)

Its fifth season, which will most likely air in 2018, will be its last.



"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons

(BBC America)


"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons

(Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)


"Girls" — HBO, six seasons

(HBO)


"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons

(Scott Green/NBC)


"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons

(ABC)


"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons

(MTV)


"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons

(Freeform)


"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons

(Netflix)

Its upcoming sixth season, which has been delayed because of rewrites around the departure of Kevin Spacey, will be its last.



"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons

(Hulu)


"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons

(ABC)

Its seventh season, now airing, will be its last.



"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons

(FOX/"New Girl")

Its seventh season, set to air in 2018, will be its last.



"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons

(Adam Newacheck/Comedy Central)


"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons

(Freeform)


"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons

(HBO)

Its upcoming seventh season will be its last.



"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons

(Annette Brown/The CW)


"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons

(ABC)

The ninth season, currently airing, is its last season.



"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons

(Cartoon Network)

Final episodes will air in 2018.



"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons

(Patrick McElhenney/FOX)


