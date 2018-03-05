All the winners at the 2018 Oscars

news

Hollywood had its biggest night of the year Sunday, with the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, and the top awards of the night went to the expected winners.

Guillermo del Toro took home the Oscar for directing "The Shape of Water," Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," and Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in "Three Billboards."

Best picture went to "The Shape of Water."

The first winner of the night was Sam Rockwell, who won best supporting actor for his role as a corrupt cop in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The next major Oscar of the night went to Allison Janney for her role as ice skater Tonya Harding's mother in the biographical comedy "I, Tonya."

"Call Me by Your Name" won best adapted screenplay for writer James Ivory, and Jordan Peele won best original screenplay for "Get Out." After 14 nominations, legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins finally won an Oscar for his work on "Blade Runner 2049," despite "Dunkirk" being the favorite to win the award.

Below are all the Oscar winners, which we'll update live as the show goes on:

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” - WINNER

Makeup and Hair

“Darkest Hour,” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick - WINNER

“Victoria and Abdul,” Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

“Wonder,” Arjen Tuiten

Costume Design

“Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran

“Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran

“Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges - WINNER

“The Shape of Water,” Luis Sequeira

“Victoria and Abdul,” Consolata Boyle

Documentary Feature

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus" - WINNER

“Last Men in Aleppo"

“Strong Island"

Sound Editing

“Baby Driver,” Julian Slater

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mark Mangini, Theo Green

“Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King - WINNER

“The Shape of Water,” Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing

“Baby Driver,” Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

“Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo - WINNER

“The Shape of Water,” Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design

“Beauty and the Beast,” Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

“Blade Runner 2049,” Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

“Darkest Hour,” Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dunkirk,” Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

“The Shape of Water,” Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau - WINNER

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile) - WINNER

“The Insult” (Lebanon)

“Loveless” (Russia)

“On Body and Soul (Hungary)

“The Square” (Sweden)

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” - WINNER

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Animated Short

“Dear Basketball" - WINNER

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Animated Feature

“The Boss Baby"

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco” - WINNER

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent"

Visual Effects

“Blade Runner 2049,” John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer - WINNER

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

“Kong: Skull Island,” Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan

“War for the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

Editing

“Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith - WINNER

“I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel

“The Shape of Water,” Sidney Wolinsky

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory

Documentary Short Subject

“Edith+Eddie"

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405" - WINNER

“Heroin(e)"

“Knife Skills"

“Traffic Stop”

Live Action Short

“DeKalb Elementary"

“The Eleven O’Clock"

“My Nephew Emmett"

“The Silent Child" - WINNER

“Watu Wote/All of Us"

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory - WINNER

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Best Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele - WINNER

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins - WINNER

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Original Score

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat - WINNER

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Original Song

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name,” Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez - WINNER

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” Diane Warren, Common

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Best Director

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro - WINNER

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” - WINNER

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” - WINNER

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water” - WINNER

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”