All these TV shows are ending in 2018 — get prepared to say farewell


A handful of beloved TV shows are coming to an end in 2018. Here they all are.

ABC's hit series "Scandal" ends its seven-season run in April. play

ABC's hit series "Scandal" ends its seven-season run in April.

(ABC)

As we get further into 2018, more of your favorite TV shows are ending their runs.

Shows ending this year include ABC's "The Middle," FX's "The Americans," FXX's "You're the Worst," and Netflix's "House of Cards."

Most of these shows were popular with critics or audiences throughout their runs, and some are (or were) considered among the best shows on TV.

But every show has to end at some point. These have run their course, and their networks decided it's time for them to go.

Is your favorite show coming to an end this year?

Here are all the shows coming to an end in 2018:

"Love" — ended March 29, after three seasons on Netflix

(Netflix)


"Portlandia" — ended March 22, after eight seasons on IFC

(Netflix)


"New Girl" — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox

(FOX)


"Scandal" — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC

(ABC)


"The Originals" — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW

(The CW)

The fifth and final season premieres April 20, so its series finale will probably air in June or July.



"The Americans" — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX

(FX)


"The Middle" — ends TBA, after nine seasons on ABC

(ABC)

Its final season is now airing on ABC, so its series finale will probably air sometime in May.



"Nashville" — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT)

(CMT)


"The Fosters" — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family)

(Freeform)


"Casual" — ends July 31, after four seasons on Hulu

(Hulu)


"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo

(Bravo)


"House of Cards" — ends TBA, after six seasons on Netflix

(Netflix)


"You're the Worst" ends TBA, after five seasons on FXX

(FXX)


"Being Mary Jane" — ends TBA, after four seasons on BET

(BET)


