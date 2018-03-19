All your favorite Netflix original shows that are coming back for another season

Netflix has begun to cancel shows, but that doesn't mean it's getting rid of your favorites.
Nearly 40 Netflix original series will be returning with new seasons in the near future.
Only a handful of the series have official release dates, including the upcoming premieres of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Marvel's Luke Cage."
But other hit Netflix shows like "Stranger Things" and "Mindhunter" have been renewed by the streaming service and are either currently in production or awaiting release.
For this list, we have only included renewed Netflix series that are yet to air, and we've included official release dates if applicable. We've excluded children's shows and reality series.
Here are the 38 Netflix original series that are coming back for another season:
"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — Premieres March 23
"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — Premieres March 23 (Saeed Adyani / Netflix)
"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — Premieres March 30
"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — Premieres March 30 (Netflix)
"Trailer Park Boys" (Season 12) — Premieres March 30
"Trailer Park Boys" (Season 12) — Premieres March 30 (Trailer Park Boys/YouTube)
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Season 4) — Premieres May 30
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Season 4) — Premieres May 30 (Netflix)
"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — Premieres June 22
"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — Premieres June 22 (Netflix)
"Orange Is the New Black" (Seasons 6 and 7)
"Orange Is the New Black" (Seasons 6 and 7) (Netflix)
Date renewed: February 5, 2016
"Making a Murderer" (Season 2)
"Making a Murderer" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: July 19, 2016
"Marvel's Daredevil" (Season 3)
"Marvel's Daredevil" (Season 3) (netflix)
Date renewed: July 21, 2016
"Narcos" (Season 4)
"Narcos" (Season 4) (Juan Pablo Gutierrez/NETFLIX)
Date renewed: September 6, 2016
"3%" (Season 2)
"3%" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: December 12, 2016
"The OA" (Season 2)
"The OA" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: February 8, 2017
"Ingobernable" (Season 2)
"Ingobernable" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: April 27, 2017
"F is for Family" (Season 3)
"F is for Family" (Season 3) (netflix)
Date renewed: June 28, 2017
"Dear White People" (Season 2)
"Dear White People" (Season 2) (Roadside Attractions)
Date renewed: June 30, 2017
"The Ranch" (Season 3)
"The Ranch" (Season 3) (Netflix)
Date renewed: July 4, 2017
"Castlevania" (Season 2)
"Castlevania" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: July 7, 2017
"Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2)
"Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: July 22, 2017
"Anne with an E" (Season 2)
"Anne with an E" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: August 3, 2017
"Glow" (Season 2)
"Glow" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: August 10, 2017
"Ozark" (Season 2)
"Ozark" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: August 17, 2017
"Friends from College" (Season 2)
"Friends from College" (Season 2) (Barbara Nitke/Netflix)
Date renewed: August 21, 2017
"Atypical" (Season 3)
"Atypical" (Season 3) (Netflix)
Date renewed: September 13, 2017
"BoJack Horseman" (Season 5)
"BoJack Horseman" (Season 5) (Netflix)
Date renewed: September 21, 2017
"Big Mouth" (Season 2)
"Big Mouth." (Netflix)
Date renewed: October 24, 2017
"American Vandal" (Season 2)
"American Vandal" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: October 26, 2017
"The Crown" (Seasons 3 and 4)
"The Crown" (Seasons 3 and 4) (Netflix)
Date renewed: October 29, 2017
"House of Cards" (Season 6)
"House of Cards" (Season 6) (Netflix)
Date renewed: October 30, 2017
"Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" (Season 2)
"Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: November 23, 2017
"Mindhunter" (Season 2)
"Mindhunter" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: November 30, 2017
"Stranger Things" (Season 3)
"Stranger Things" (Season 3) (Netflix)
Date renewed: December 1, 2017
"Marvel's The Punisher" (Season 2)
"Marvel's The Punisher" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: December 12, 2017
"Dark" (Season 2)
"Dark" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: December 20, 2017
"She's Gotta Have It" (Season 2)
"She's Gotta Have It" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: January 1, 2018
"Fuller House" (Season 4)
"Fuller House" (Season 4) (Netflix)
Date renewed: January 29, 2018
"Suburra: Blood on Rome" (Season 2)
"Suburra: Blood on Rome" (Season 2) (Netflix)
Date renewed: January 30, 2018
"Grace and Frankie" (Season 5)
"Grace and Frankie" (Season 5) (Melissa Moseley / Netflix)
Date renewed: February 14, 2018
"Arrested Development" (Season 5)
"Arrested Development" (Season 5) (Mike Yarish/Netflix)
Date renewed: May 17, 2017
"Black Mirror" (Season 5)
"Black Mirror" (Season 5) (Netflix)
Date renewed: March 5, 2018