All your favorite Netflix original shows that are coming back for another season

Netflix has begun to cancel shows, but that doesn't mean it's getting rid of your favorites.

Nearly 40 Netflix original series will be returning with new seasons in the near future.

Only a handful of the series have official release dates, including the upcoming premieres of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Marvel's Luke Cage."

But other hit Netflix shows like "Stranger Things" and "Mindhunter" have been renewed by the streaming service and are either currently in production or awaiting release.

For this list, we have only included renewed Netflix series that are yet to air, and we've included official release dates if applicable. We've excluded children's shows and reality series.

Here are the 38 Netflix original series that are coming back for another season:

"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — Premieres March 23

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — Premieres March 30

"Trailer Park Boys" (Season 12) — Premieres March 30

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Season 4) — Premieres May 30

"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — Premieres June 22

"Orange Is the New Black" (Seasons 6 and 7)

Date renewed: February 5, 2016

"Making a Murderer" (Season 2)

Date renewed: July 19, 2016

"Marvel's Daredevil" (Season 3)

Date renewed: July 21, 2016

"Narcos" (Season 4)

Date renewed: September 6, 2016

"3%" (Season 2)

Date renewed: December 12, 2016

"The OA" (Season 2)

Date renewed: February 8, 2017

"Ingobernable" (Season 2)

Date renewed: April 27, 2017

"F is for Family" (Season 3)

Date renewed: June 28, 2017

"Dear White People" (Season 2)

Date renewed: June 30, 2017

"The Ranch" (Season 3)

Date renewed: July 4, 2017

"Castlevania" (Season 2)

Date renewed: July 7, 2017

"Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2)

Date renewed: July 22, 2017

"Anne with an E" (Season 2)

Date renewed: August 3, 2017

"Glow" (Season 2)

Date renewed: August 10, 2017

"Ozark" (Season 2)

Date renewed: August 17, 2017

"Friends from College" (Season 2)

Date renewed: August 21, 2017

"Atypical" (Season 3)

Date renewed: September 13, 2017

"BoJack Horseman" (Season 5)

Date renewed: September 21, 2017

"Big Mouth" (Season 2)

Date renewed: October 24, 2017

"American Vandal" (Season 2)

Date renewed: October 26, 2017

"The Crown" (Seasons 3 and 4)

Date renewed: October 29, 2017

"House of Cards" (Season 6)

Date renewed: October 30, 2017

"Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" (Season 2)

Date renewed: November 23, 2017

"Mindhunter" (Season 2)

Date renewed: November 30, 2017

"Stranger Things" (Season 3)

Date renewed: December 1, 2017

"Marvel's The Punisher" (Season 2)

Date renewed: December 12, 2017

"Dark" (Season 2)

Date renewed: December 20, 2017

"She's Gotta Have It" (Season 2)

Date renewed: January 1, 2018

"Fuller House" (Season 4)

Date renewed: January 29, 2018

"Suburra: Blood on Rome" (Season 2)

Date renewed: January 30, 2018

"Grace and Frankie" (Season 5)

Date renewed: February 14, 2018

"Arrested Development" (Season 5)

Date renewed: May 17, 2017

"Black Mirror" (Season 5)

Date renewed: March 5, 2018