Amazon has more than doubled its lobbying dollars since 2014


  • Published:

Amazon has been doubling down on its lobbying expenditure in recent years. Federal filings show that the tech giant spent nearly $13 million in lobbying costs last year, up from $11 million the year before.

This chart by Statista illustrates the growing amount of money Amazon has spent on its lobbying efforts in the US since 2008, when the company expended a mere $1.3 million. But Amazon is far from alone in this regard. As Recode points out, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google spent a combined $50 million in lobbying last year.

Chart of the Day play

Chart of the Day

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)
