Amazon has more than doubled its lobbying dollars since 2014

Amazon has been doubling down on its lobbying expenditure in recent years. Federal filings show that the tech giant spent nearly $13 million in lobbying costs last year, up from $11 million the year before.

This chart by Statista illustrates the growing amount of money Amazon has spent on its lobbying efforts in the US since 2008, when the company expended a mere $1.3 million. But Amazon is far from alone in this regard. As Recode points out, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google spent a combined $50 million in lobbying last year.