Amazon just announced 5 offerings to shake up the home security market (AMZN)

news

This story was delivered to Business Insider Intelligence IoT Briefing subscribers hours before it appeared on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.

Amazon announced a lineup of smart home security offerings last Friday, the latest move in a nearly four-year push into the connected home space, TechCrunch reports. The e-commerce titan is offering five smart home security packages ranging from $240 to $840, and all include in-home consultations and installations from Amazon employees.

Four of the five offerings include an Echo Dot smart speaker and none of the packages include a monthly fee. The announcement comes about two months after the company bought video doorbell maker Ring and four months after it purchased connected camera manufacturer Blink.

Amazon’s offerings undercut much of the market in a bid to pull customers away from competitors and expand the pool of first-time smart home users.Amazon wants to draw customers away from professionally installed services like Vivint and Alarm.com. Unlike Amazon's new smart security lineups, these services require customers pay a one-time installation fee, as well as a monthly fee as long as the system is active. Vivint's monthly fees, for instance, range from $40 to $60 per month over the lifespan of a 42-month contract.

Amazon's offerings — especially the more basic packages — are less expensive for consumers and could prompt current professionally installed customers to abandon these systems once their contracts are up. Moreover, it may force Vivint, Alarm.com, and providers to slash their prices to stay competitive with the e-commerce titan.

It also hopes to bring new consumers into the market. The US smart home market has long been plagued by slow growth, largely due to device and platform fragmentation and high prices. However, consumers' interest in smart home products is rising, even though adoption hasn't occurred yet. Forty-eight percent of US consumers plan to buy at least one connected home device during 2018, according to Parks Associates, up 66% year-over-year. Amazon likely hopes it's uniquely positioned to cash in on this interest by offering lower prices to tap into its massive customer base.

Amazon's extensive, consumer-centric product lineup may give it an edge on Google-owned Nest in the highly competitive smart security market. Nest controls 41% of the US smart security market, slightly ahead of Ring’s 36% share, according to Slice Intelligence. However, the e-commerce giant can tout a more extensive product lineup — Nest only sells thermostats, security sensors, and cameras.

In addition, Amazon could use the data it collects from its ecosystem of smart home products to better inform other aspects of its business, creating greater value for consumers. For example, the security device could ensure deliveries are made when customers are home, based on their past behaviors, helping to meet US consumers' expectations for their parcels to arrive within four days of placing their order.

Not that long ago, many home-appliance and consumer-electronics makers were gearing up for what they thought would soon be a rapidly growing market for smart home devices.

The instant popularity of the Nest thermostat, introduced in 2011, seemed to confirm their hopes. But those expectations were dashed in the coming years as the market for connected home devices later stagnated. Even with these challenges, many of the biggest consumer technology companies are now moving into the smart home market.

Nicholas Shields, research associate for Business Insider Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, has compiled a detailed report on the self-installed smart home that:

Details the market strategy of prominent tech companies and device makers, and analyzes why which ones are best poised to succeed once adoption ticks up.

Offers insight into current ownership through an exclusive survey from Business Insider Intelligence and analyzes what demographics will drive adoption moving forward.

Explains in detail which companies are poised to succeed in the market in the coming years as adoption increases and mass market consumers begin to purchase smart home devices.

To get the full report, subscribe to an ALL-ACCESS Membership with Business Insider Intelligence and gain immediate access to this report AND more than 250 other expertly researched deep-dive reports, subscriptions to all of our daily newsletters, and much more. >> Learn More Now

Purchase the report and download it immediately from our research store.