Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Amazon officials are reportedly visiting New York City in April — here's what the city proposed for HQ2


Tech Amazon officials are reportedly visiting New York City in April — here's what the city proposed for HQ2

  • Published: , Refreshed:

New York City's bid offers 62.5 million square feet of space across three boroughs.

A rendering of the Hudson Yards neighborhood, under construction in Midtown West, one of New York City's proposed sites for Amazon's HQ2. play

A rendering of the Hudson Yards neighborhood, under construction in Midtown West, one of New York City's proposed sites for Amazon's HQ2.

(Related Companies)

New York is known for being a crowded city.

Yet the metropolis has still managed to offer up to 62.5 million square feet of vacant space where Amazon could choose to build its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

New York City is one of 20 finalist cities and regions that could get Amazon's $5 billion campus. The company has said that it will select the winner in early 2018, and expects to bring 50,000 jobs to whatever city is picked.

Amazon's HQ2 search committee will visit NYC to look at potential sites some time in April, Bisnow New York reports. (It's unclear exactly when the visit will take place.) The company has already traveled to Washington, DC, Chicago, and Denver, to speak with local officials about their proposals.

NYC faces a lot of competition, but it has a better shot than some other finalists.

Check out its proposal below.

New York City is proposing four sites across three boroughs for Amazon's HQ2: Midtown West and the Financial District in Manhattan, the Brooklyn Tech Triangle, and Long Island City in Queens. Collectively, the proposed areas span 62.5 million square feet.

New York City is proposing four sites across three boroughs for Amazon's HQ2: Midtown West and the Financial District in Manhattan, the Brooklyn Tech Triangle, and Long Island City in Queens. Collectively, the proposed areas span 62.5 million square feet. play

New York City is proposing four sites across three boroughs for Amazon's HQ2: Midtown West and the Financial District in Manhattan, the Brooklyn Tech Triangle, and Long Island City in Queens. Collectively, the proposed areas span 62.5 million square feet.

(Shutterstock)

Source: The New York City Economic Development Corporation



In Midtown West, the city says there is over 26 million square feet of space — in a range of building types from office towers to "historic gems."

Towers at Hudson Yards, Manhattan. play

Towers at Hudson Yards, Manhattan.

(Visual House)

One of America's largest real estate developments in history, Hudson Yards, is under construction in this neighborhood.



There is over 13 million square feet of space available in Long Island City ...

There is over 13 million square feet of space available in Long Island City ... play

There is over 13 million square feet of space available in Long Island City ...

(Shutterstock)


... and 8.5 million square feet of potential space in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.

A man walks near Wall Street, Manhattan. play

A man walks near Wall Street, Manhattan.

(Henny Ray Abrams/AP)


Finally, there is over 15 million square feet available for HQ2 in the Brooklyn Tech Triangle.

Finally, there is over 15 million square feet available for HQ2 in the Brooklyn Tech Triangle. play

Finally, there is over 15 million square feet available for HQ2 in the Brooklyn Tech Triangle.

(Phil Roeder/Flickr)

The Brooklyn Tech Triangle includes Dumbo, the Brooklyn Navy Yards, and Downtown Brooklyn.



Though the bid doesn't include specific design plans for any of the proposed sites, it does tout NYC's many advantages, including a large and diverse population, and access to multiple airports and mass transit (despite recent subway problems).

People move beneath an American flag hanging inside the Oculus transportation station at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, U.S., September 11, 2017 play

People move beneath an American flag hanging inside the Oculus transportation station at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, U.S., September 11, 2017

(Reuters)


Unlike several other cities, NYC is not offering any special tax incentives, beyond those already available to companies.

Unlike several other cities, NYC is not offering any special tax incentives, beyond those already available to companies. play

Unlike several other cities, NYC is not offering any special tax incentives, beyond those already available to companies.

(Shutterstock)

Source: The New York Times



In the bid, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, expressing enthusiasm for the possibility of HQ2 coming to the city. But on bid day at a Brooklyn town hall meeting, de Blasio said Amazon is "very destructive" to local communities and businesses.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. play

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

(REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Source: Politico



Amazon already has a large footprint in the city. In September, the company signed leases for seven floors of a Manhattan West Tower and a 855,000-square-foot distribution center in Staten Island.

A rendering of 5 Manhattan West, an office building where Amazon will have offices in New York City. play

A rendering of 5 Manhattan West, an office building where Amazon will have offices in New York City.

(SOM)

Source: Curbed and Gothamist



The city's proposal has some critics. Eight local community organizations have signed an open letter to Bezos, demanding that the company invest in its chosen city's workers, transportation infrastructure, and housing.

The city's proposal has some critics. Eight local community organizations have signed an open letter to Bezos, demanding that the company invest in its chosen city's workers, transportation infrastructure, and housing. play

The city's proposal has some critics. Eight local community organizations have signed an open letter to Bezos, demanding that the company invest in its chosen city's workers, transportation infrastructure, and housing.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Source: Our HQ2 Wish List



The financial-services division of Moody's Analytics recently examined Amazon's HQ2 stipulations against 65 cities with at least one million residents. The New York-New Jersey metro area ranked as #6.

An Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey. play

An Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

(Sarah Jacobs)

Source: Business Insider



Amazon plans to make its decision in 2018.

Construction of Amazon's campus in Seattle, Washington. play

Construction of Amazon's campus in Seattle, Washington.

(Matt Weinberger/Business Insider)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates reveals his 6 favorite books he read in the past yearbullet
2 Tech The Chinese space station hurtling toward Earth has crashed over...bullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech 11 potentially cancer-causing things you might use every day
null
Tech The massively popular free-to-play video game 'Fortnite' is out for iOS devices now – Android coming soon
If you're looking for something to read this weekend, this list will have something for you.
Tech The best books about science from the last 15 years that everyone should read
chatbot and voice assistant implemenation plans
Tech Chatbots and voice assistants are gaining traction in the workplace