Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Amy Schumer's new movie 'I Feel Pretty' has a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes and is projected to bomb at the box office


Tech Amy Schumer's new movie 'I Feel Pretty' has a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes and is projected to bomb at the box office

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Critics are tearing apart the new Amy Schumer-led comedy "I Feel Pretty," after the film's trailer spurred an online backlash ahead of the movie's release.

Amy Schumer in "I Feel Pretty." play

Amy Schumer in "I Feel Pretty."

(STX Films)

Critics are panning the new Amy Schumer-led comedy "I Feel Pretty," after the film's trailer spurred an online backlash this week ahead of the movie's release on Friday.

Schumer stars as the film's lead character, Renee, "a woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem, that hold her back everyday, [and who] wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel," the film's website reads.

Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, "I Feel Pretty" drew criticism on social media earlier this week over its trailer, which some argued appeared to promote a negative stance on issues of body image.

Schumer has since responded to the backlash in interviews with multiple outlets. She told Vulture that audiences should see the film before judging it by its trailer, and described how "I Feel Pretty" addresses issues of "low self-esteem."

"It's not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful, it's about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some," Schumer told Vulture. "Everyone's got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance."

But film critics appear to have not found much redeeming material in "I Feel Pretty." The film currently sits at a 36% "Rotten" rating on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

"I Feel Pretty" is also expected to open to a slow start in theaters this weekend. The Wrap projected that the film is set for opening of $13-15 million at the box office, well below the release of Schumer's 2015 film "Trainwreck," which opened with $30 million and went on to gross $140.7 million worldwide.

Here are a few of the harshest reviews of the film so far:

"An honest-to-God fiasco. Virtually every single aspect of this rigidly unfunny comedy is botched, from the characters to the plot, the themes to the core message."

"An honest-to-God fiasco. Virtually every single aspect of this rigidly unfunny comedy is botched, from the characters to the plot, the themes to the core message." play

"An honest-to-God fiasco. Virtually every single aspect of this rigidly unfunny comedy is botched, from the characters to the plot, the themes to the core message."

(STX Films)

Inkoo Kang, The Wrap



"'I Feel Pretty' takes a talented comic and casts her in the worst possible light (and I don't mean that literally. She looks fine)."

"'I Feel Pretty' takes a talented comic and casts her in the worst possible light (and I don't mean that literally. She looks fine)." play

"'I Feel Pretty' takes a talented comic and casts her in the worst possible light (and I don't mean that literally. She looks fine)."

(STX Films)

Sara Stewart, The New York Post



"Ersatz and predictable, 'I Feel Pretty' just wanders in circles of amiable confusion, and the star never finds a groove that connects the two halves of Renee into one believable woman."

"Ersatz and predictable, 'I Feel Pretty' just wanders in circles of amiable confusion, and the star never finds a groove that connects the two halves of Renee into one believable woman." play

"Ersatz and predictable, 'I Feel Pretty' just wanders in circles of amiable confusion, and the star never finds a groove that connects the two halves of Renee into one believable woman."

(STX Films)

Ty Burr, Boston Globe



"The comedy rarely addresses 2018 image issues in an intelligent or self-knowing way. Instead, it sticks to the basics, such as the revelation that beautiful women have boyfriend problems too."

"The comedy rarely addresses 2018 image issues in an intelligent or self-knowing way. Instead, it sticks to the basics, such as the revelation that beautiful women have boyfriend problems too." play

"The comedy rarely addresses 2018 image issues in an intelligent or self-knowing way. Instead, it sticks to the basics, such as the revelation that beautiful women have boyfriend problems too."

(STX Films)

Mara Reinstein, US Weekly



"'I Feel Pretty' wants to eat its cake and have it, too -- inviting us to laugh at women because of how they look, while scolding us for doing so."

"'I Feel Pretty' wants to eat its cake and have it, too -- inviting us to laugh at women because of how they look, while scolding us for doing so." play

"'I Feel Pretty' wants to eat its cake and have it, too -- inviting us to laugh at women because of how they look, while scolding us for doing so."

(STX Films)

Michael O'Sullivan, The Washington Post



"Amy Schumer plays yet another shallow New Yorker with self-esteem issues in 'I Feel Pretty,' but it seems that with each starring role, the characters become more pitiful and the life lessons more corny."

"Amy Schumer plays yet another shallow New Yorker with self-esteem issues in 'I Feel Pretty,' but it seems that with each starring role, the characters become more pitiful and the life lessons more corny." play

"Amy Schumer plays yet another shallow New Yorker with self-esteem issues in 'I Feel Pretty,' but it seems that with each starring role, the characters become more pitiful and the life lessons more corny."

(STX Films)

Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, The AV Club



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Africa World Air's monopoly on a brink as two new airlines ready to...bullet
2 Tech 'Almost everyone' in a photo of Southwest's emergency landing...bullet
3 Tech A desperately thin whale washed up dead on a beach with 29 kg...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Elon Musk emailed Tesla employees tips on how to be more productive — these are his 7 suggestions
The PlayStation 9 isn't coming until at least the 2070s.
Tech Don't expect the next PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo console anytime soon
null
Tech The rise of the Russo brothers — from going into credit card debt for their first movie to directing 'Avengers: Infinity War'
A woman protests against Facebook.
Tech How hidden trackers on websites use 'login with Facebook' to harvest your data (FB)