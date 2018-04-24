Apple has a warning for customers in its newest iOS update: Don't use third parties to repair iPhones and iPads

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Several iPhone 8 customers that got their screens repaired by third parties found their phones' touchscreens to be completely unresponsive after Apple rolled out iOS 11.3. And so, here comes iOS 11.3.1, which claims to fix this issue.

(Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
On Tuesday, Apple released an update to iOS 11 that claims to fix some iPhone 8 touchscreens that had recently become unresponsive.

Some iPhone 8 owners that had their displays repaired by third parties noticed their touchscreens became responsive after the previous iOS 11.3 update rolled out. The new update, iOS 11.3.1, will reportedly fix this issue.

In its release notes, Apple also warns users against using "non-genuine replacement displays." According to Apple, these third-party parts are to blame for the difficulties experienced by iPhone 8 users.

(Apple/Business Insider)

iOS 11.3 was originally released late last month. Notably, it implemented a feature that allowed users to turn off the ability to slow down iPhone performance when battery levels are low.

