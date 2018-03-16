Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Apple is holding an event on March 27 — and it looks like new iPads are coming (AAPL)

Apple revealed it was holding an event on March 27 in Chicago.

  • Apple is holding an event in Chicago on March 27.
  • The event will have an education focus, but Apple may also be revealing new hardware, like a new iPad and Apple Pencil.
  • The latest rumors indicate that Apple plans to incorporate some of the features of the iPhone X into the new iPad — namely, Face ID, no home button, and slimmer bezels.

Apple is holding an event on March 27, possibly to release new hardware products.

On Friday, Apple began sending out press invitations to an event in Chicago at the end of March.

The invitation, which reads, "Let's take a field trip," is drawn in a calligraphic style, which implies Apple may be releasing a new Apple Pencil — and with it, a new iPad.

The bottom of the invitation also says "Join us to hear creative new ideas from teachers and students," leading us to believe there might also be some focus on education. In 2012, Apple held an event in New York City to talk about education, where it unveiled its iBooks 2 platform, its tool for making and publishing books online, but even that event was all about the iPad. This one will likely be similar.

Apple most recently launched an updated iPad Pro at WWDC last year. The new model came in a different size — 10.5 inches — and included updated features and specs like a better display, smoother scrolling, a faster chip, the ability to multitask among apps, and the same camera that's in the iPhone 7.

This year, Apple is rumored to be updating its iPad Pro lineup with an iPhone X-style design that has narrower bezels and the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera that's used for FaceID and Animoji, according to a report from analyst Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities obtained by Macworld.

