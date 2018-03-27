Apple just introduced a new iPad aimed at teachers and students — take a look (AAPL)

news

The new device is aimed at teachers and students. It will support Apple Pencil and have upgraded Apple software like Pages and Keynote.

Apple announced a new 9.7-inch iPad on Tuesday morning.

The new iPad, which was announced on stage at an event in Chicago, is intended for education. It will have new versions of Apple software like Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, and will support Apple Pencil.

Some more specs in the new iPad:

10 hours of battery life

9.7-inch display

8-megapixel camera

LTE option

A10 Fusion chip

GPS

Compass

Touch ID

HD FaceTime camera

Apple also upgraded free iCloud storage from 5 GB to 200 GB, but that's only for students and teachers.

The new iPad costs $329 for consumers, but $299 for schools. Apple currently sells another 9.7-inch iPad for the same price, but that iPad does not support Apple Pencil.

The new iPad is available to order starting Tuesday and will begin shipping this week.

This story is developing...