Apple just unveiled new red iPhones — and they have a design fans have been clamoring for (AAPL)

Previously, Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models came only in gray, silver, or gold.

(Apple)

  • Apple on Monday announced a new color for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus: red.
  • A portion of the proceeds goes to fight HIV and AIDS.
  • It hits stores on Friday.

Apple announced a new metallic red color for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus on Monday.

The new color expands the options for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models, which have come only in gray, silver, and gold.

The new devices, which start at $699 for a 64 GB iPhone 8, will hit stores Friday and be available for preorder starting Tuesday, the company said.

The new iPhones have one big change over last year's red iPhone 7: a black front plate, which fans clamored for after last year's red iPhone 7 model used a white front face.

Apple also announced a new leather iPhone X case in red. It costs $99 and goes on sale Tuesday.

A portion of proceeds from the new red iPhones will go toward grants that fight HIV and AIDS as part of Product Red, which Apple has partnered with since 2006. In the release announcing the new color, Apple said it had donated more than $160 million to the charity.

Check the new goodies out:

(Apple)

(Apple)

(Apple)
