Apple's redesigned Mac Pro won't be ready until 2019 – here's what the company says its been working on (AAPL)

Just a little something to let you know that Apple is still thinking about the "pros."

  • Apple executives revealed some details on what to expect in the refreshed Mac Pro, which hasn't been updated since 2013.
  • The new Mac Pro will land in 2019, the company confirmed.
  • The new Mac Pros will seamlessly work together with other Apple products, the company hints.
  • Apple is said to be working on improving the quality of the MacOS operating system, too.

Apple's new Mac Pro, which will be its highest-end PC, will launch in 2019, according to Apple executives who spoke with TechCrunch.

This means that, at least for the next year, the all-in-one $5,000 iMac Pro with a 5K display is the only Apple computer for true "professional" users.

It seems that Apple has taken its time in developing the Mac Pro — the previous model was released in 2013 and hasn't received a hardware update since. Thankfully for those waiting, TechCrunch has revealed some new details on what to expect from the machine.

Notably, one of Apple's biggest updates on the Mac Pro has little to do with the hardware, and everything to do with software. The company created a new team called the "Pro Workflow Team" that's been working alongside professionals in several industries on optimizing certain professional-grade applications — like Apple's own Final Cut Pro video editing software — for the Mac Pro.

Hardware-wise, Apple's Pro Workflow Team head John Ternus told TechCrunch that we can expect more "modularity" in the upcoming Pro computer, which is something we heard a year ago when the company first teased the device.

What that means, according to Ternus, is that various Apple and third-party devices will complement the new Mac Pro. He says that you could potentially use an iPad, a MacBook Pro, and a Mac Pro that all work together to give you multiple screens while you work on a project, and then let you take it with you on the go.

Otherwise, it's still unclear if "modularity" also means "switching out parts." The current Mac Pro, released in 2013, is very slow by 2018 standards because there's no way to upgrade its parts. For computers, 2013 was a long, long time ago.

Read the full TechCrunch report here.

