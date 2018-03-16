'Avengers: Infinity War' advance tickets are now on sale — get them while you can

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A new "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer dropped Friday — and with it, advance ticket sales from Fandango, AMC, Regal, and others.

A new "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer has dropped, and with it came advance ticket sales.

Eager fans can now purchase tickets at Fandango (or direct from theater chains like AMC or Regal) for the third "Avengers" film, which come to theaters April 27.

Fandango tweeted the following when tickets went on sale:

It then tweeted:

Marvel Studios' latest film, "Black Panther," which is currently in theaters, broke the Fandango record in advance ticket sales for the highest-selling superhero movie. The record was previously held by "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

It remains to be seen whether "Avengers: Infinity War" can outpace "Black Panther," but the anticipation is high.

Check out tickets at Fandango here.

