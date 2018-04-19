Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Avengers: Infinity War' directors reveal 'the most frightening thing' about villain Thanos


Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War," reveal the most frightening, and challenging, aspect of Josh Brolin's villain Thanos.

  • In an interview with Newsweek, "Avengers: Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo reveal "the most frightening thing" about villain Thanos.
  • They call him "understandable" and say that the audience might find themselves empathizing with him.
  • This calls to mind the "Black Panther" villain, Killmonger, who was praised for being a figure who made a strong argument — #KillmongerWasRight even trended on Twitter after the film's release.

The villain Thanos may want to destroy half the universe in Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War," but according to directors Joe and Anthony Russo, he's sympathetic — and that's the most frightening thing of all.

When the movie hits theaters next week, audiences will get their best look yet at Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, whose battle against the Avengers has been teased and built up for the past 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

In an interview with Newsweek, the Russo brothers revealed "the most frightening thing about Thanos" is that he might actually have good reasons for his evil deeds.

"While he has a horrific goal in mind, he has a lot of conviction,” Anthony Russo told Newsweek. “Some of what he’s looking for in the movie is actually very understandable. That, I think, is where it gets very uncomfortable and challenging. You find yourself empathizing with him.”

"You don’t root for Thanos,” Dan DeLeeuw, Infinity War’s visual effects supervisor, told Newsweek. “But there’s something very charismatic about him."

This description resembles the "Black Panther" villain Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, who was praised by critics and audiences for being a sympathetic figure even though his methods were brutal.

The character was so captivating that #KillmongerWasRight was trending on Twitter after the film's release because of how strong an argument he made despite the morally questionable execution of his goals.

It might be hard to root for a guy who wants to wipe out most of humanity — including the Avengers — but we'll see just how compelling Thanos' motives are when "Avengers: Infinity War" is released on April 27.

