Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Avicii committed suicide by cutting himself, according to a graphic report by TMZ


Tech Avicii committed suicide by cutting himself, according to a graphic report by TMZ

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The publication cited multiple sources to give a graphic description of the DJ and producer's death in Muscat, Oman, on April 20. His family alluded to suicide in a statement released after his death.

avicii play

avicii
  • DJ and producer Avicii killed himself, multiple sources told celebrity site TMZ.
  • The news comes after a statement from his family alluded to suicide last week.
  • WARNING: The reports include details of how he is said to have killed himself, and may be upsetting.


DJ and producer Avicii killed himself, according to multiple sources who spoke to US celebrity site TMZ.

Avicii, who was 28, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday April 20. Police there said is "no criminal suspicion" in the case, and a statement from his family also alluded to suicide

TMZ's report described in some detail the alleged circumstances leading to Avicii's death, which some readers may find upsetting.

Multiple sources reportedly said that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, took his own life using a shard of glass "that caused massive bleeding." Two sources said the shards came from a broken bottle.

The statement from Bergling's family released last last week said that he "could not go on any longer" and "wanted to find peace."

Avicii had previously warned that he was "going to die" in a documentary released in October.

He had retired from touring in 2016, citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking.

In a documentary titled "Avicii: True Stories," released in October last year, he also repeatedly warned that the touring lifestyle was going to kill him — but that he was being pressured to continue.

The family's previous statement, issued early last week, said: "We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs."

An official police report and cause of death have not yet been released.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates is raising his children according to a 1970s ‘Love and...bullet
3 Tech The 10 actors who Americans like the mostbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Peppa Pig (left, with her brother, George) has come under heavy criticism by the Chinese government.
Tech China bans Peppa Pig to combat 'negative influence' of foreign ideologies
WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum.
Tech Jan Koum quit Facebook to collect Porsches — here's why he owes everything to the German sports car (FB)
WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
null
Tech 9 science-backed ways to lose weight without going on a diet