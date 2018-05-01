Avicii committed suicide by cutting himself, according to a graphic report by TMZ

news

DJ and producer Avicii killed himself, multiple sources told celebrity site TMZ.

The news comes after a statement from his family alluded to suicide last week.

WARNING: The reports include details of how he is said to have killed himself, and may be upsetting.



DJ and producer Avicii killed himself, according to multiple sources who spoke to US celebrity site TMZ.

Avicii, who was 28, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday April 20. Police there said is "no criminal suspicion" in the case, and a statement from his family also alluded to suicide

TMZ's report described in some detail the alleged circumstances leading to Avicii's death, which some readers may find upsetting.

Multiple sources reportedly said that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, took his own life using a shard of glass "that caused massive bleeding." Two sources said the shards came from a broken bottle.

The statement from Bergling's family released last last week said that he "could not go on any longer" and "wanted to find peace."

Avicii had previously warned that he was "going to die" in a documentary released in October.

He had retired from touring in 2016, citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking.

In a documentary titled "Avicii: True Stories," released in October last year, he also repeatedly warned that the touring lifestyle was going to kill him — but that he was being pressured to continue.

The family's previous statement, issued early last week, said: "We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs."

An official police report and cause of death have not yet been released.