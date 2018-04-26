Avicii's family has implied his death was a suicide, saying 'he could not go on any longer'

news

The family of DJ and producer Tim Bergling, aka Avicii, has released a statement implying his death was a suicide.

Bergling was found dead at age 28 in Muscat, Oman, on Friday.

The statement reads: "He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

He had previously warned he was "going to die" in a documentary released in October.



The family of DJ and producer Avicii, who was found dead in Muscat, Oman, last Friday at the age of 28, has issued a statement implying his death was a suicide.

Variety published the statement, which says the singer "could not go on any longer" and "wanted to find peace."

Here's the statement in full:

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family

While a representative did not immediately reply to Variety's request for clarification, the statement's original wording in Swedish reportedly made the implication of suicide "more overt."

Avicii had previously warned that he was "going to die" in a documentary released in October.

He had retired from touring in 2016, citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking.

In a documentary titled "Avicii: True Stories," released in October last year, he also repeatedly warned that the touring lifestyle was going to kill him — but that he was being pressured to continue.

The family's previous statement, issued Monday, had said: "We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs."

Meanwhile, an official police report and cause of death has not yet been released.