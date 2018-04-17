Beyoncé's Coachella set was the most-viewed live performance on YouTube in the festival's history

news

Beyoncé's Coachella set became the most-viewed live performance on YouTube in the festival's history, with 458,000 simultaneous global viewers at its peak, YouTube said in a release.

The first weekend of Coachella also drew a record 41 million live viewers on the site from 232 countries, making it the most-viewed live music festival in YouTube's history.

Beyoncé was joined in her Coachella set by over 100 singers, dancers, and musicians, including guest appearances from her former Destiny's Child band members, her sister Solange Knowles, and her husband Jay-Z.

The 105-minute set blew up on Twitter, as it was taking place, with the hashtag "#Beychella."

Beyoncé was previously set to perform at Coachella last year before she had to cancel the set due to her pregnancy.

Beyoncé's headlining performance at Coachella over the weekend made history the moment she took the stage (as she became the first black woman to headline the festival), but she also notched another milestone in the process.

