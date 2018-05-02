Cambridge Analytica is shutting down

news

Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of Facebook's data privacy scandal, is shutting down.

The firm has been losing clients and facing mounting legal fees, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to the Facebook controversy, the firm's CEO Alexander Nix was suspended in March after an undercover video showed him offering to bribe and entrap opponents.

Cambridge Analytica, the data firm used by the 2016 Trump campaign at the center of a scandal involving the misuse of Facebook customer data, is shutting down its operations and declaring bankrupcy, the firm announced Wedensday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the closure, Cambridge Analytica was losing clients in the wake of the Facebook scandal and facing mounting legal fees related to the case.

The news would mark a stunning reversal for a firm that was once celebrated for pioneering a new tech-driven model for political campaigns to reach voters. As recently as Tuesday, CA was fiercely defending its reputation with tweets imploring the public to "get the facts" and the truth behind the Facebook story.

"Over the past several months, Cambridge Analytica has been the subject of numerous unfounded accusations and, despite the Company’s efforts to correct the record, has been vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas," the company said in a press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the tech blog Gizmodo reported that Cambridge Analyitca was shutting down its US offices. But the WSJ report appears to indicate an overall shutdown.

Cambridge Analytica did not immediately return Business Insider's requests for comment.

Developing...