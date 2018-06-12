news

It’s always nice to have choices, and if you happen to be shopping in the explosive automobile market in Ghana, there’s definitely no shortage of selection.

CFAO motors has just tossed in a new model into the mix; the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

The launch comes at a time when Ghanaians are increasingly moving from acquiring small cars to small crossovers.

Apparently, there's a lot wrapped up in the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross concept introduced at the 2018 CFAO Auto Show in Ghana.

The car is super impressive that it won a Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design

Yes, it's a concept car , but like most Mitsubishi concepts, it's a reliable and well-designed vehicle that goes beyond to offer mobility.

Speaking at the launch, a newly appointed Managing Director, Mr. Paulo Fernandes, the objective of CFAO Group is not only to sell, but also to offer customers a reliable and well-designed vehicle that goes beyond to offer mobility.

“In fact, our first and only ambition is to satisfy our customers. CFAO Ghana exists thanks to our customers. So, we have just one thing to do: To give them more satisfaction,” he said.

He was also quick to add that the launch is also part of innovative ways to meet the demands of customers.

“Because we need to constantly innovate, because we have to gain customers’ loyalty, Because being a leader is first being in the heart of its customers, Because we only succeed in making differences, Because our customers always want more and better, CFAO Ghana wants to do more for them”.

The 2018 Eclipse Cross marks the dawn of Mitsubishi's new design advancements. Every detail is crafted for confidence-inspiring driving.