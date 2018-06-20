Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Chinese smartphone company Oppo just revealed a Lamborghini-edition phone that costs nearly $2,000


Tech Chinese smartphone company Oppo just revealed a Lamborghini-edition phone that costs nearly $2,000

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Chinese tech company Oppo has unveiled the first device from its partnership with Lamborghini, the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition. Oppo says the phone can charge completely in 35 minutes and will cost almost $2,000.

Oppo Find X play

Oppo Find X

(HDblog/YouTube)

  • The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched its new Find X phone on Tuesday, along with the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition.
  • Oppo says the Find X Lamborghini edition can charge from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes and will cost nearly $2,000.
  • Both versions of the Find X have a nearly edge-to-edge display, a motorized hidden camera, and facial recognition.

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo just announced one of the priciest phones you can buy.

At an event in the Louvre Museum in Paris on Tuesday, Oppo announced its new Find X device, a premium smartphone with a nearly edge-to-edge display, a motorized hidden camera, and a beautiful shiny finish.

On its own, the Find X is an expensive device — Oppo said it would cost €999 (about $1,160) when it's released in August.

But there's another, pricier device on the way. At the event, Oppo also unveiled the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, which has superfast charging; Oppo says it can charge a battery from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes.

The Lamborghini edition will cost €1,699, which is about $1,970.

The phone will also have 512 MB of storage, a carbon-fiber texture underneath the glass on the back of the device, and an engraved Lamborghini logo.

Otherwise, the Lamborghini edition will have specs similar to the standard Find X device, including facial recognition, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, and a screen that covers more than 93% of the front of the phone.

Oppo is launching the Find X in Europe this August, but there's no word yet on when the device could come to the US.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 25 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancerbullet
2 Tech Here’s how to stream the World Cup live on your smartphone with...bullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Giant hogweed was just discovered in Clarke County, Virginia, for the first time. The plant's sap can cause severe burns.
Tech An invasive weed that can cause severe burns, blisters, scars, and blindness is spreading — here's what you should know about giant hogweed
null
Tech Millennials are on track to have worse health in middle age than their parents, according to a new report
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Tech These 7 graphs lay bare Google's diversity problem
10 famous entertainers that Ghana President follow on Twitter
Tech 10 popular Ghanaian entertainers that President Akufo-Addo follows on Twitter