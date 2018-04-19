Coachella has a rampant sexual harassment problem, according to 54 women interviewed at this year's festival

news

Teen Vogue interviewed 54 women at Coachella for a report, and all of the women said they had been sexually harassed or assaulted at the music festival.

The report featured a series of quotes from women describing experiences of being subjected to inappropriate touching and comments.

A Teen Vogue report on the first weekend of Coachella found dozens of women who said they had experienced sexual harassment or assault at the California music festival this year.

Teen Vogue writer Vera Papisova, the author of the article, said in the report that she herself was "groped 22 times" during the 10 hours she spent at the festival. Papisova wrote that she spoke to 54 women who all said they had been sexually harassed or assaulted at Coachella.

Coachella did not respond to Teen Vogue's story and has not yet responded to a request for comment on the matter from Business Insider.

"It never goes further than a touch on my butt or my back, but it’s not an OK place to be touched," a 20-year-old woman named June told the outlet. "Would you do that to a coworker? Or another guy? Then don’t do that to me. This is my third day, and it’s probably happened to me 40 times this weekend."

Music festivals, other than Coachella, have had a history of reported assault and harassment in recent years, including the more than 40 sexual assaults that were alleged to have occurred at two Swedish music festivals in 2016.

The Teen Vogue report concluded by noting Coachella's absence of "sexual-assault literature," or specific informational resources for attendees seeking help after being sexually harassed. The report noted that neither Coachella's online FAQ nor the informational pamphlet accompanying its tickets featured information on the subject.

