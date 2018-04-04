Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Consumers are turning to their smartphones over their smart speakers for voice assistants in the home


Tech Consumers are turning to their smartphones over their smart speakers for voice assistants in the home

  • Published: , Refreshed:

US consumers are more likely to use the voice assistant in their smartphones over the one in their smart speakers when at home

voice assistant form factor play

voice assistant form factor

(BI Intelligence)

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence Apps and Platforms Briefing subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.

US consumers are more likely to use the voice assistant in their smartphones over the one in their smart speakers when at home, according to a new report from Fluent.

Among smart home device owners, just 25% turn to such devices for information when in the home, while 47% default to their smartphone’s voice assistant.

This signals that US consumers are willing to embrace smart home devices — 20% of American households own a smart home gadget — but they aren’t yet on track to reduce their reliance on smartphones when in the home.

Consumers won’t shift voice assistant usage toward smart speakers until these homebound devices develop more unique use cases. Consumers’ primary reasons for using voice assistants on their smartphones include making calls, asking questions, and checking the weather, all of which are top use cases for smart home devices like smart speakers.

And a major challenge of smart speakers is that most consumers rely on them to conduct simple tasks, like those smartphone voice assistants can accomplish, while complex or lengthy interactions lag. The development of new experiences that expand voice assistants' ability to complete more complex tasks will likely help smart speakers to occupy more and more of consumers' time, and eventually decrease users’ reliance on smartphones when in the home.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 11 potentially cancer-causing things you might use every daybullet
2 Tech WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell is reportedly under investigation...bullet
3 Tech How Ghanaian drivers may be cheating Uber and car ownersbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Donald Trump.
Tech 31 celebrities who have publicly supported Donald Trump
null
Tech This 'DroneHunter' allows authorities take down rogue drones
null
Tech Animated map of Mars reveals where humans should build the first Martian cities
null
Tech The suspected YouTube shooter was a woman — here’s how rare that is