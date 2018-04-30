Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Disney just said it's going to stream live shows on Twitter, and Twitter's stock is popping (DIS, TWTR)


ESPN, one of the participating Disney companies, will be announcing this week live shows that will begin airing regularly on Twitter.

Walt Disney Company announced a partnership with Twitter on Monday that will entail launching live content and advertising from various Disney companies on the social media platform.

The news sent Twitter's shares up roughly 5 percent in midday trading.

In a press release from ESPN, a network owned by Disney and one of the participating Disney companies, the sports network said it and Twitter will announce which live shows that specifically will be available on Twitter.

Other participating Disney companies include ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Marvel and Radio Disney.

Until March of this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sat on the Walt Disney Company's board before leaving due to potential conflicts of interest. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also left the board at the same time.

