Disturbing before-and-after images show what the San Francisco Bay Area could look like in 2100

As if there weren't enough reasons to leave the San Francisco Bay Area, parts of it are sinking into the Pacific Ocean, new research has found.
While scientists have long understood that the sea level is rising around the Bay Area, a new paper in the journal Science Advances says the land itself is sinking through a process called subsidence.
The maps below show just how flooded San Francisco could be by the end of the century.
Subsidence occurs when the layers of the soil, or substrate, slowly collapse. Groundwater can "deflate" the land above it — a process amplified in parts of the Bay Area built on landfill or Holocene-era mud deposits, according to the paper.
They found that current flooding projections underestimated how much of the area could be underwater by 2100 by 3.7% at the low end and a whopping 90.9% at the high end.
The researchers predict that up to 165 square miles of the Bay Area will be vulnerable to flooding in the future.
The maps above show areas of the city — with the airport at the center — susceptible to flooding under three scenarios.
The top map is how much land could be underwater when accounting for only land subsidence, or LLS. The yellow one in the middle depicts sea-level rise, or SLR.
The third scenario, in red on the bottom, shows the combination of sea-level rise with the highest predicted rate of subsidence. It would leave much of San Francisco International Airport, Foster City, and Union City underwater.
The airport, as well as properties around it, appear particularly vulnerable to flooding.
More than 53 million people flew into or out of San Francisco in 2016 — and that number is expected to increase.
"There is no permanent solution to this problem," Manoochehr Shirzaei, one of the paper's authors, told Wired.
Shirzaei added: "The forces are immense, it's a very powerful process, the cost of really dealing with it is huge, and it requires long-term planning. I'm not so sure there's a good way to avoid it."