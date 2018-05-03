Doctors say Apple Watch helped save the life of a 32-year-old man who experienced a sudden medical crisis

news

William Monzidelis, a 32-year-old resident from Westchester, New York, says his life was saved last month in part thanks to the Apple Watch he was wearing that day.

According to a report from NBC New York, Monzidelis was working at his family-run bowling alley in the Bronx on April 3 when he says he went to the bathroom and started bleeding. He was also feeling dizzy at the time. Soon, he says he got a notification from his Apple Watch telling him to seek medical attention immediately.

It's a good thing Monzidelis heeded the warning from his Apple Watch, and left when he did: During the ensuing 30-minute drive to he hospital, he told NBC that he lost about 80% of his blood in the car and was constantly drifting in and out of consciousness.

“I was seizing in the car and bleeding all over the place, from my mouth, my rectum,” Monzidelis told NBC. "I lost so much blood that I needed a transfusion for the anesthesia to travel to my brain and put me out for the surgery."

When Monzidelis reached the hospital, the medical team there discovered he had ruptured an ulcer. And according to NBC, doctors believed if Monzidelis hadn't received the Apple Watch notification when he did, he may not have survived the ordeal. The doctors said Monzidelis may have simply ignored his symptoms, due to the fact he was healthy prior to the incident, and waiting too long may have been fatal.

“I would have been working in my office and they would have found me dead,” Monzidelis said.

Of course, this is not the first story of an Apple Watch reportedly saving a person's life. Apple COO Jeff Williams says Apple has gotten "a ton of emails where people say the Watch actually saved their life" because it helped them detect heart and blood pressure issues. In one case back in 2015, the Apple Watch even helped a high school football player discover he had a unique heart condition that could have been fatal — Cook eventually offered him an internship at Apple.

It just goes to show the potential impact of wearing these sorts of smartwatches and fitness trackers. They may serve as motivational tools to get healthy, but in some cases, they could even save your life.