Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Dropbox said it plans to list 36 million shares in its upcoming IPO


Tech Dropbox said it plans to list 36 million shares in its upcoming IPO

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The company filed to go public in February.

Drew Houston, founder and chief executive officer of Dropbox, attends the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 8, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. play

Drew Houston, founder and chief executive officer of Dropbox, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 8, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Dropbox announced in a filing on Monday that it plans to list 36 million shares when it goes public later this year.

The company said in its filing that it estimates the price of each of those shares between $16 (£11.55) and $18 (£12.99). That means the company is seeking to raise up to $648 million (£467 million) from its public listing.

The midpoint of those pricing estimates mean the company would be valued at $7.5 billion (£5.4 billion).

Additionally, the document filed by Dropbox said that Salesforce's ventures arm, Salesforce Ventures, had agreed to buy $100 million (£72.1 million) worth of Dropbox stock.

The company filed for its IPO in February, and said that it plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DBX.

Dropbox's S-1 form Dropbox that it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that it lost $111 million (£80.1 million) on revenue of $1.1 billion (£793 million) last year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet
2 Tech A Harvard doctor says these are the best exercises for your bodybullet
3 Tech These are the real faces behind every Disney princessbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

World wide web creator Tim Berners-Lee.
Tech The man who created the world wide web wants to regulate the tech giants making billions from his invention
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (FB, GOOG)
Bozoma Saint John.
Tech Uber's brand chief Bozoma Saint John is fixing the brand by driving for Uber Pool herself
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, watches a replay of the first launch of Falcon Heavy during a press conference on February 6, 2018.
Tech SpaceX rocket launches are getting boring — and that's an incredible success story for Elon Musk