Dropbox said it plans to list 36 million shares in its upcoming IPO

Dropbox announced in a filing on Monday that it plans to list 36 million shares when it goes public later this year.

The company said in its filing that it estimates the price of each of those shares between $16 (£11.55) and $18 (£12.99). That means the company is seeking to raise up to $648 million (£467 million) from its public listing.

The midpoint of those pricing estimates mean the company would be valued at $7.5 billion (£5.4 billion).

Additionally, the document filed by Dropbox said that Salesforce's ventures arm, Salesforce Ventures, had agreed to buy $100 million (£72.1 million) worth of Dropbox stock.

The company filed for its IPO in February, and said that it plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DBX.

Dropbox's S-1 form Dropbox that it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that it lost $111 million (£80.1 million) on revenue of $1.1 billion (£793 million) last year.