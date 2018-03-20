Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Elon Musk's 'Boring Company' now prioritizes pedestrians over cars — here's how it would work


This is what our future transport system could look like

This vehicle is the newest addition of Elon Musk's Boring Company plan. The Boring Company is planning an underground urban transportation system called Loop. Older animations showed only cars utilizing the Loop.

New plans prioritize transporting pedestrians and cyclists. Loop will transport vehicles on electric skates at speeds over 125 mph.

@elonmusk/Twitter: Adjusting The Boring company plan: all tunnels & Hyperloop will prioritize pedestrians & cyclists over cars.

Musk went on to explain how the system will work.

@elonmusk/Twitter: Will still transport cars, but only after all personalized mass transit needs are met. It’s a matter of courtesy & fairness. If someone can’t afford a car, they should go first.

@elonmusk/Twitter: Boring Co urban loop system would have 1000’s of small stations the size of a single parking space that take you very close to your destination & blend seamlessly into the fabric of a city, rather than a small number of big stations like a subway.

Some might say it works like a bus ...

@elonmusk/Twitter: So it's an underground bus? Is it too late to reward him an MTA Genius grant?

Musk agrees ...

@elonmusk/Twitter: I guess you could say it’s a 150 mph, underground, autonomous, electric bus that automatically switches between tunnels and lifts. So, yes, a bus.

The Boring Company is building a two-mile test tunnel under its headquarters in Hawthorne, CA.

Will this be the new normal of travel?

