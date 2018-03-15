Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Emirates air hostess 'falls off' from plane in Uganda


Tech Air hostess falls off from plane in Uganda

  • Published:

An air hostess is understood to be seriously injured after falling from an Emirates aircraft's emergency exit in Uganda.

play

An air hostess reportedly sustained serious injuries after falling from an Emirates aircraft at the Entebbe International Airport in Kampala, Uganda.

The BBC reports that woman was rushed to a hospital shortly after the accident.

"The Boeing 777 had landed shortly before, and was preparing to welcome passengers on board before departing for Dubai," the report said.

However, the Daily Nation says "she had been seen holding what looked like a glass bottle under her chin before she made the fall. Other witnesses said they had seen her in a verbal exchange with colleagues as they boarded the plane."

"Her knees were shattered and body cut with broken glass from a bottle she jumped with," a witness at the airport was quoted as saying.

 

Information from the Ugandan civil aviation authority says the woman was still alive and investigations into the incident were under way.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying "we can confirm that a member of our cabin crew unfortunately fell off from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK729 from Entebbe on 14 March. The injured crew member was brought to the nearest hospital. We are providing all possible support and care for the affected crew, and will extend our full co-operation to the authorities in their investigation."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
2 Tech Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76bullet
3 Tech Most vitamins are useless, but here are the ones you should takebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Vaping could be leading thousands of teens to start smoking who otherwise wouldn't have
null
Tech 9 foods you thought were healthier than they are
null
Tech Astronaut Scott Kelly returned from a year in space with different DNA than his twin brother Mark
drake
Tech A record-breaking number of people watched Drake play a video game in the middle of the night — and it was an incredible cultural moment