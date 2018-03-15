news

An air hostess reportedly sustained serious injuries after falling from an Emirates aircraft at the Entebbe International Airport in Kampala, Uganda.

The BBC reports that woman was rushed to a hospital shortly after the accident.

"The Boeing 777 had landed shortly before, and was preparing to welcome passengers on board before departing for Dubai," the report said.

However, the Daily Nation says "she had been seen holding what looked like a glass bottle under her chin before she made the fall. Other witnesses said they had seen her in a verbal exchange with colleagues as they boarded the plane."

"Her knees were shattered and body cut with broken glass from a bottle she jumped with," a witness at the airport was quoted as saying.

— Capital FM Uganda (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Information from the Ugandan civil aviation authority says the woman was still alive and investigations into the incident were under way.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying "we can confirm that a member of our cabin crew unfortunately fell off from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK729 from Entebbe on 14 March. The injured crew member was brought to the nearest hospital. We are providing all possible support and care for the affected crew, and will extend our full co-operation to the authorities in their investigation."