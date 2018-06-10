Pulse.com.gh logo
Employee burnout is a huge problem in the tech industry. This survey shows which companies have it the worst


A survey from anonymous message board app Blind reveals the 30 tech companies with the worst rates of employee burnout.

(Sutterstock / Freedomz)

Employee burnout and stress is a big problem in the average American workplace, but it's especially true among some of the country's biggest tech companies, many of which have famously rigorous workplace cultures that often encourage long hours, favor young people, and sometimes require unreasonably high levels of productivity.

Blind, a message board app created for employees to talk about work anonymously, surveyed more than 11,000 employees at 30 of the biggest tech companies to find out just how many of them feel burnt out by their work.

Users were asked the simple question, “Are you currently suffering from job burnout?” and could only answer with either "Yes" or "No," according to a Blind spokesperson.

Blind's findings show that overall, more than half (57.16%, to be exact) of tech employees surveyed said they were feeling burnt out by their jobs.

Each participant's employment status is self-reported, and while the results do not include the opinions of every employee at each of the companies listed, they give us an inside look at the workplace cultures experienced by those who did respond to the survey.

Here's how each of the biggest tech companies stack up, based on their respective levels of employee burnout:

Credit Karma tops the list with 70.73% of employees reporting that they are suffering from burnout.

(Screenshot / Business Insider)

In a statement provided to Business Insider, a Credit Karma spokesperson pointed out that their internal surveys measuring employee burnout have shown different results. Here's Credit Karma's full statement:

In our most recent anonymous employee survey, more than 90% of employees told us that their workload was in line with or exceeded their expectations. We appreciate the efforts to bring this important issue to light but question the results as an accurate snapshot given the small sample and questionable methods used to identify a current employee of any of the companies mentioned.



At popular video game streaming website Twitch, 68.75% of employees reported suffering from burnout.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Nvidia: 65.38%

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)


Expedia: 65.00%

(Expedia)


Oath, the parent company of Yahoo and over 15 other online media brands: 63.93%

(Oath)


Oracle: 63.25%

(Oracle)


Intuit, the financial software company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks: 62.75%

(Brad Smith)


Snapchat: 60.40%

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)


Lyft: 60.16%

(John Zimmer)


Cisco: 59.70%

(Photo By View Pictures/UIG via Getty Images)


Amazon: 59.53%

(Business Insider)

A spokesperson at Blind told Business Insider that the survey results in this category did not include Amazon employees who work in packing and shipping facilities, but rather is limited to "office workers."



Silicon Valley giants like Apple, Google, Salesforce, and Facebook also made the top 30 list of companies with the highest employee burnout rates. Here's the complete list:

(Blind)

Only 5 companies out of the 30 companies with the most responses have less than 50% burnout rate. These companies are Uber (49.52%), Facebook (48.97%), Twitter (43.90%), PayPal (41.82%) and Netflix (38.89%).



