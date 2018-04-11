Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Every movie The Rock has starred in, ranked by how much money they made at the US box office


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the highest paid actors working today. Here are all of his movies, ranked from least to highest grossing at the box office.

(Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the highest-paid (and busiest) actors working today.

In 2017, he starred in three blockbusters: "Baywatch," "The Fate of the Furious," and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." And he raked in $65 million, second only to actor Mark Wahlberg.

Johnson has starred in at least one movie every year since his feature debut in 2001 in "The Mummy Returns" — an impressive accomplishment for the wrestler turned actor.

But how much have his movies made?

With "Rampage" coming to theaters this weekend, Business Insider ranked every movie Johnson has starred in by domestic box-office performance, adjusted for inflation. We also included the original domestic gross and the original worldwide gross for comparison.

We excluded movies Johnson didn't have a significant role in — for instance, he has an uncredited role in "Reno 911!: Miami" according to IMDB, and he only had a cameo in the 2002 film, "Longshot" (it was also never released in American theaters). He also had a starring role in "Empire State," but it was a straight-to-DVD release.

Johnson has starred in box-office disappointments, but he's also been the face of blockbusters such as the "Fast and Furious" franchise and last year's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which blew away expectations and has reached almost $1 billion worldwide.

Below is every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has starred in, ranked by domestic box-office performance:

29. "Southland Tales" (2007)

29. "Southland Tales" (2007)

(Samuel Goldwyn)

Adjusted domestic gross: $367,400

Original domestic gross: $275,380

Original worldwide gross: $374,743



28. "Faster" (2010)

28. "Faster" (2010)

(CBS Films)

Adjusted domestic gross: $26,644,500

Original domestic gross: $23,240,020

Original worldwide gross: $35,626,958



27. "Doom" (2005)

27. "Doom" (2005)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic gross: $40,403,900

Original domestic gross: $28,212,337

Original worldwide gross: $55,987,321



26. "Snitch" (2013)

26. "Snitch" (2013)

(Lionsgate)

Adjusted domestic gross: $49,512,300

Original domestic gross: $42,930,462

Original worldwide gross: $42,930,462 (no foreign gross listed)



25. "Planet 51" (2009)

25. "Planet 51" (2009)

(Sony)

Adjusted domestic gross: $50,755,400

Original domestic gross: $42,194,060

Original worldwide gross: $105,647,102



24. "Gridiron Gang" (2006)

24. "Gridiron Gang" (2006)

(Sony)

Adjusted domestic gross: $53,864,600

Original domestic gross: $38,432,823

Original worldwide gross: $41,480,851



23. "Pain and Gain" (2013)

23. "Pain and Gain" (2013)

(Paramount)

Adjusted domestic gross: $54,676,400

Original domestic gross: $49,875,291

Original worldwide gross: $86,175,291



22. "Baywatch" (2017)

22. "Baywatch" (2017)

(Paramount Pictures)

Adjusted domestic gross: $59,554,600

Original domestic gross: $58,060,186

Original worldwide gross: $177,856,751



21. "Walking Tall" (2004)

21. "Walking Tall" (2004)

(MGM)

Adjusted domestic gross: $68,647,100

Original domestic gross: $46,437,717

Original worldwide gross: $57,223,890



20. "Tooth Fairy" (2010)

20. "Tooth Fairy" (2010)

(Fox)

Adjusted domestic gross: $69,329,000

Original domestic gross: $60,022,256

Original worldwide gross: $112,462,508



19. "The Rundown" (2003)

19. "The Rundown" (2003)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic gross: $72,658,000

Original domestic gross: $47,726,342

Original worldwide gross: $80,916,492



18. "Be Cool" (2005)

18. "Be Cool" (2005)

(MGM)

Adjusted domestic gross: $80,267,000

Original domestic gross: $56,046,979

Original worldwide gross: $95,226,116



17. "Hercules" (2014)

17. "Hercules" (2014)

(Paramount)

Adjusted domestic gross: $82,569,500

Original domestic gross: $72,688,614

Original worldwide gross: $244,819,862



16. "Race to Witch Mountain" (2009)

16. "Race to Witch Mountain" (2009)

(Buena Vista)

Adjusted domestic gross: $82,660,100

Original domestic gross: $67,172,594

Original worldwide gross: $106,387,141



15. "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" (2012)

15. "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" (2012)

(Warner Bros.)

Adjusted domestic gross: $120,206,100

Original domestic gross: $103,860,290

Original worldwide gross: $335,260,290



14. "The Game Plan" (2007)

14. "The Game Plan" (2007)

(Buena Vista)

Adjusted domestic gross: $120,847,100

Original domestic gross: $90,648,202

Original worldwide gross: $147,880,543



13. "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" (2013)

13. "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" (2013)

(Paramount)

Adjusted domestic gross: $134,872,800

Original domestic gross: $122,523,060

Original worldwide gross: $375,740,705



12. "Central Intelligence" (2016)

12. "Central Intelligence" (2016)

(Warner Bros.)

Adjusted domestic gross: $135,315,000

Original domestic gross: $127,440,871

Original worldwide gross: $216,972,543



11. "The Other Guys" (2010)

11. "The Other Guys" (2010)

(Sony)

Adjusted domestic gross: $141,863,100

Original domestic gross: $119,219,978

Original worldwide gross: $170,432,927



10. "The Scorpion King" (2002)

10. "The Scorpion King" (2002)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic gross: $143,857,500

Original domestic gross: $91,047,077

Original worldwide gross: $165,333,180



9. "Get Smart" (2008)

9. "Get Smart" (2008)

(Warner Bros.)

Adjusted domestic gross: $166,619,800

Original domestic gross: $130,319,208

Original worldwide gross: $230,685,453



8. "San Andreas" (2015)

8. "San Andreas" (2015)

(Warner Bros.)

Adjusted domestic gross: $172,675,000

Original domestic gross: $155,190,832

Original worldwide gross: $473,990,832



7. "The Fate of the Furious" (2017)

7. "The Fate of the Furious" (2017)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic gross: $231,818,100

Original domestic gross: $226,008,385

Original worldwide gross: $1,236,005,118



6. "Fast Five" (2011)

6. "Fast Five" (2011)

(Universal Pictures)

Adjusted domestic gross: $239,028,400

Original domestic gross: $209,837,675

Original worldwide gross: $626,137,675



5. "Moana" (2016)

5. "Moana" (2016)

(Disney)

Adjusted domestic gross: $259,496,500

Original domestic gross: $248,757,044

Original worldwide gross: $643,331,111



4. "Fast and Furious 6" (2013)

4. "Fast and Furious 6" (2013)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic gross: $262,052,300

Original domestic gross: $238,679,850

Original worldwide gross: $788,679,850



3. "The Mummy Returns" (2001)

3. "The Mummy Returns" (2001)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic gross: $327,657,500

Original domestic gross: $202,019,785

Original worldwide gross: $433,013,274



2. "Furious 7" (2015)

2. "Furious 7" (2015)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic gross: $376,598,400

Original domestic gross: $353,007,020

Original worldwide gross: $1,516,045,911



1. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)

1. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)

(Sony)

Adjusted domestic gross: $403,652,100

Original domestic gross: $403,652,109

Original worldwide gross: $950,740,247



