Every movie The Rock has starred in, ranked by how much money they made at the US box office

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the highest-paid (and busiest) actors working today.

In 2017, he starred in three blockbusters: "Baywatch," "The Fate of the Furious," and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." And he raked in $65 million, second only to actor Mark Wahlberg.

Johnson has starred in at least one movie every year since his feature debut in 2001 in "The Mummy Returns" — an impressive accomplishment for the wrestler turned actor.

But how much have his movies made?

With "Rampage" coming to theaters this weekend, Business Insider ranked every movie Johnson has starred in by domestic box-office performance, adjusted for inflation. We also included the original domestic gross and the original worldwide gross for comparison.

We excluded movies Johnson didn't have a significant role in — for instance, he has an uncredited role in "Reno 911!: Miami" according to IMDB, and he only had a cameo in the 2002 film, "Longshot" (it was also never released in American theaters). He also had a starring role in "Empire State," but it was a straight-to-DVD release.

Johnson has starred in box-office disappointments, but he's also been the face of blockbusters such as the "Fast and Furious" franchise and last year's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which blew away expectations and has reached almost $1 billion worldwide.

Below is every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has starred in, ranked by domestic box-office performance:

29. "Southland Tales" (2007)

Adjusted domestic gross: $367,400

Original domestic gross: $275,380

Original worldwide gross: $374,743

28. "Faster" (2010)

Adjusted domestic gross: $26,644,500

Original domestic gross: $23,240,020

Original worldwide gross: $35,626,958

27. "Doom" (2005)

Adjusted domestic gross: $40,403,900

Original domestic gross: $28,212,337

Original worldwide gross: $55,987,321

26. "Snitch" (2013)

Adjusted domestic gross: $49,512,300

Original domestic gross: $42,930,462

Original worldwide gross: $42,930,462 (no foreign gross listed)

25. "Planet 51" (2009)

Adjusted domestic gross: $50,755,400

Original domestic gross: $42,194,060

Original worldwide gross: $105,647,102

24. "Gridiron Gang" (2006)

Adjusted domestic gross: $53,864,600

Original domestic gross: $38,432,823

Original worldwide gross: $41,480,851

23. "Pain and Gain" (2013)

Adjusted domestic gross: $54,676,400

Original domestic gross: $49,875,291

Original worldwide gross: $86,175,291

22. "Baywatch" (2017)

Adjusted domestic gross: $59,554,600

Original domestic gross: $58,060,186

Original worldwide gross: $177,856,751

21. "Walking Tall" (2004)

Adjusted domestic gross: $68,647,100

Original domestic gross: $46,437,717

Original worldwide gross: $57,223,890

20. "Tooth Fairy" (2010)

Adjusted domestic gross: $69,329,000

Original domestic gross: $60,022,256

Original worldwide gross: $112,462,508

19. "The Rundown" (2003)

Adjusted domestic gross: $72,658,000

Original domestic gross: $47,726,342

Original worldwide gross: $80,916,492

18. "Be Cool" (2005)

Adjusted domestic gross: $80,267,000

Original domestic gross: $56,046,979

Original worldwide gross: $95,226,116

17. "Hercules" (2014)

Adjusted domestic gross: $82,569,500

Original domestic gross: $72,688,614

Original worldwide gross: $244,819,862

16. "Race to Witch Mountain" (2009)

Adjusted domestic gross: $82,660,100

Original domestic gross: $67,172,594

Original worldwide gross: $106,387,141

15. "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" (2012)

Adjusted domestic gross: $120,206,100

Original domestic gross: $103,860,290

Original worldwide gross: $335,260,290

14. "The Game Plan" (2007)

Adjusted domestic gross: $120,847,100

Original domestic gross: $90,648,202

Original worldwide gross: $147,880,543

13. "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" (2013)

Adjusted domestic gross: $134,872,800

Original domestic gross: $122,523,060

Original worldwide gross: $375,740,705

12. "Central Intelligence" (2016)

Adjusted domestic gross: $135,315,000

Original domestic gross: $127,440,871

Original worldwide gross: $216,972,543

11. "The Other Guys" (2010)

Adjusted domestic gross: $141,863,100

Original domestic gross: $119,219,978

Original worldwide gross: $170,432,927

10. "The Scorpion King" (2002)

Adjusted domestic gross: $143,857,500

Original domestic gross: $91,047,077

Original worldwide gross: $165,333,180

9. "Get Smart" (2008)

Adjusted domestic gross: $166,619,800

Original domestic gross: $130,319,208

Original worldwide gross: $230,685,453

8. "San Andreas" (2015)

Adjusted domestic gross: $172,675,000

Original domestic gross: $155,190,832

Original worldwide gross: $473,990,832

7. "The Fate of the Furious" (2017)

Adjusted domestic gross: $231,818,100

Original domestic gross: $226,008,385

Original worldwide gross: $1,236,005,118

6. "Fast Five" (2011)

Adjusted domestic gross: $239,028,400

Original domestic gross: $209,837,675

Original worldwide gross: $626,137,675

5. "Moana" (2016)

Adjusted domestic gross: $259,496,500

Original domestic gross: $248,757,044

Original worldwide gross: $643,331,111

4. "Fast and Furious 6" (2013)

Adjusted domestic gross: $262,052,300

Original domestic gross: $238,679,850

Original worldwide gross: $788,679,850

3. "The Mummy Returns" (2001)

Adjusted domestic gross: $327,657,500

Original domestic gross: $202,019,785

Original worldwide gross: $433,013,274

2. "Furious 7" (2015)

Adjusted domestic gross: $376,598,400

Original domestic gross: $353,007,020

Original worldwide gross: $1,516,045,911

1. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)

Adjusted domestic gross: $403,652,100

Original domestic gross: $403,652,109

Original worldwide gross: $950,740,247