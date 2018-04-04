Facebook is limiting developers' access to user data, following Cambridge Analytica scandal (FB)

Facebook will bar developers from seeing users' religious views and certain other personal information, and will require many apps to be approved.
Still contending with the fallout from its leak of data to Trump-linked research firm Cambridge Analytica, Facebook on Wednesday announced a series of changes to its service designed to limit the amount of data on its users that developers can access.
Particular kinds of information, such as users' political and religious views, will be off-limits for new apps. Meanwhile, the company will require developers will have to get the company's approval before offering certain kinds of apps, such as those that access Facebook Pages, the areas on the site devoted to organizations, companies, publications, and personalities.
"Two weeks ago we promised to take a hard look at the information apps can use when you connect them to Facebook as well as other data practices," Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's chief technology officer, said in a blog post. He continued: "We believe these changes will better protect people’s information while still enabling developers to create useful experiences."
As part of his post, Schroepfer also warned users that Facebook's privacy problems were worse than was previously known publicly. "Most" Facebook users likely have had their public profile data skimmed from the site by "malicious actors" using a tool that allowed them to find people via just their phone numbers or email addresses, he said. He also announced that Facebook now believes the number of people affected by the Cambridge Analytica data leak was 87 million — about 74% more than previous estimates.
Among the features to which Facebook is restricting developers access are:
Additionally, Facebook plans to launch a new feature that will allow users to easily find a list of apps they have installed and the information they are sharing with those apps. The feature will also alert users who may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica data leak.
While the changes will affect future apps, they don't appear to restrict apps users' already have installed. So, if users have already installed an app and given it permission to see their religious views, the app presumably will continue to have access to that information. What's more, the changes don't appear to require developers of older apps to delete information Facebook now considers out-of-bounds.