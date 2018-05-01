Facebook is making a Tinder killer to help users find dates — 'not just hookups!'

At the F8 conference on Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company would be including dating features on its Facebook app, for real long term relationships, "not just hookups."
The announcement came during the keynote of this year's F8, Facebook's annual developer conference where CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his executive team generally unveil what the company has been working on for the last year. It turns out one of those things is a competitor to apps like Tinder and Hinge, although he emphasized the intent to build long term relationships, and "not just hookups."
It's unclear how exactly developers could control that aspect of it, but security was apparently taken seriously while it was being built. "I want to be clear that we have designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning," Zuckerberg said.
Chief product officer Chris Cox took the stage to provide more depth, explaining that the idea stemmed from couples who had told Zuckerberg that meeting their partner was the most important thing that ever happened to them on Facebook.
The goal was to make a product that would let more couples do the same "in a way that was opt-in, in a way that was safe, and in a way that took advantage of the unique properties of the platform, and didn't get in the way of everyone who wasn't interested in dating."
Here's what we know about Facebook's new dating features so far:
