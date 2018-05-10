Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Facebook is shaking up its product team in a big way — this chart shows you exactly who's running what (FB)


Tech Facebook is shaking up its product team in a big way — this chart shows you exactly who's running what (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook is being reorganized under three key lieutenants of Mark Zuckerberg. Here's what you need to know.

null play

null

(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images))

Facebook is getting a shake-up.

On Wednesday, the news broke that the social network is re-organising the executives that oversee its suite of apps and products, and a source familiar with the matter confirmed the details to Business Insider. (Recode first reported the news.)

There are now three key product areas, led by lieutenants reporting directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Family of apps, led by chief product officer Chris Cox; New platforms and infrastructure, led by CTO Mike Schroepfer; and Central product services, led by VP of growth Javier Olivan.

The change brings new leadership to services like WhatsApp and Instagram. The latter's old head, Jan Koum, recently left Facebook, and former Messenger boss David Marcus is now leading a newly announced blockchain team.

The re-organisation comes after a bruising year for Facebook. The company has been battered by headlines about its misuse in the spread of Russian propaganda and disinformation, and more recently, the Cambridge Analytica scandal has ignited fears over security and data privacy.

The source claimed the changes are not in response to any specific event, and that nobody left the company as a result of the reorganization.

Check out the infographic below to see how Facebook's product team looks post-restructuring. Note that this isn't a comprehensive organizational chart: Facebook execs may have direct reports not mentioned, and the chart only encompasses the product side of the company (the sales and business side, for instance, is not part of the reorg). If you're trying to understand who leads which products at the company though, this is how Facebook looks today:

null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Do you work for Facebook? Do you have a story you'd like to share? Contact the author at rprice@businessinsider.com, via Twitter DM at @robaeprice, or via Signal/WhatsApp at (650) 636-6268. Anonymity is guaranteed.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company's biggest...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael Cohen.
Tech AT&T paying Trump's lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions
10:05 am: Sundar starts with a cheeseburger emoji joke, saying Google got the burger wrong last year. "The irony is, I'm a vegetarian in the first place." The crowd laughs.
Tech Google's CEO kicked off the big Google event by apologizing about the inaccurate burger emoji on Android — then he showed off the new design
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Tech Google is announcing a ton of new products right now — here's everything Google has unveiled so far (GOOG, GOOGL)
null
Tech Meet Grimes, the Canadian pop star who streams video games and is dating Elon Musk (TSLA)