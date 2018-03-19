Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is leaving after clashing with other execs over Russia (FB)

news

Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief information security officer, is leaving the company as it grapples with a storm of controversies relating to its role in spreading misinformation, according to a report in the New York Times on Monday.

Stamos favored being more transparent with the public about how the 2-billion member social network was misused to spread propaganda during the 2016 presidential election, according to the report which cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter. That position put Stamos at odds with Sheryl Sandberg and other executives inside the company.

A well-known figure in the world of cybersecurity, Stamos' day-to-day responsibilities were assigned to others in December prompting him to make plans to leave, the Times said. Stamos was convinced to stay on until August to avoid causing concern among employees, the report said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news of Stamos' departure comes amid revelations that the personal information of 50 million Facebook users was stolen and exploited during America's 2016 presidential election. The data was used by Cambridge Analytica, a tech firm that creates "psychographic profiles" of voters for advertisers, by the Trump campaign.

This isn’t the first time Stamos has clashed with employers over their approach to security matters. He was previously the chief information security officer at Yahoo, before leaving to come to Facebook in 2015. He quit after then-CEO Marissa Mayer agreed to scan customer emails for US intelligence officials, Reuters reported in 2016

