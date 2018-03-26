Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Facebook's favourability rating dropped twice as much as other tech companies (FB)


Tech Facebook's favourability rating dropped twice as much as other tech companies (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Only Uber, Tesla, and Lyft saw their favourability ratings rise.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. play

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

(Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

Facebook's favourability rating in the US has plunged in a new poll commissioned by Axios.

The SurveyMonkey poll found that Facebook's favourability rating dropped twice as much as other technology companies.

The polling company asked 2,878 adults in the US about their views on technology companies in October, and then again last week.

Facebook's favourability rating fell 28 points, which was a far bigger drop than Amazon which fell 13 points, and Google which fell 12 points.

Most technology companies saw drops in their favourability ratings, but Uber, Tesla, and Lyft all increased their ratings.

The polling last week came in the middle of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which it was discovered that the British political consulting company had obtained data on 50 million Facebook users.

The SurveyMonkey poll will worry analysts, who pay close attention to public sentiment towards social media and Facebook specifically. "The negative connotations around social media 'feel' like they are growing," wrote Macquarie Research analysts in a note published during the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now there are some hard numbers to back up that claim.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here's...bullet
2 Tech The mystery of a tiny skeleton that many people thought was an...bullet
3 Tech Bill Gates reveals his 6 favorite books he read in the past yearbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech 'Billions' creators discuss their charmingly devious characters who have everyone on Wall Street saying, 'You know that was based on me right?’
"Glow" was a critic favorite in 2017.
Tech 29 great Netflix shows that might have flown under your radar
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivering the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18 in San Jose, California.
Tech Facebook's new privacy scandal has come at the worst possible time for the company (FB)
meghan markle
Tech Home video shows an 8-year-old Meghan Markle playing the Queen and ordering her 'servants' to make 900,000 cookies