'Father of the iPod' Tony Fadell suggests 3 features Apple could add to the iPhone to fight device addiction (AAPL)

One of Tony Fadell's ideas is a feature built into the iPhone that lets people set their own limits for device use.
Former Nest CEO Tony Fadell was crucial in the development of the iPod and iPhone at Apple over 10 years ago. So in many ways he's directly responsible for the skyrocketing amount of time we're spending on our devices, a trend that some believe is causing device addiction.
In recent months, Fadell has become one of the loudest voices pushing Apple, Facebook, and other big tech companies to give users the tools to monitor and limit their screen time.
Now, in an op-ed for Wired UK, he's outlined new features or modes that Apple could build into its phones. And if Apple does it, the rest of the industry is bound to follow. (For example: the notch.)
It's got three parts. From Fadell's piece:
Fadell discusses screen time using a nutritional analogy: "We need a 'scale' for our digital weight, like we have for our physical weight."
Basically, that hour you spend scrolling through Instagram is like eating an entire bag of chips. "But when it comes to digital 'nourishment', we don’t know what a 'vegetable', a 'protein' or a 'fat' is," he writes.
Because Apple makes money by selling devices, and it has control over its platforms, it won't be difficult to build these kind of tools, Fadell writes. In fact, it would be much easier that building a self-driving car, he observes.
Fadell is sure that late Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs would want to do something about device addiction. "He'd say, 'Hey, we need to do something about it. We didn't see this coming 11 years ago. Let's make something happen,'" Fadell said in an interview earlier this year.