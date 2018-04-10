Finally some news about LG's next big smartphone release

news

LG confirmed in its own forum that its releasing the new G7 ThinQ smartphone on May 2.

The device will feature LG's ThinQ artificial intelligence (AI).

In a comparatively unceremonious way, LG announced the May 2 release of its upcoming G7 ThinQ smartphone in its own website's social forum.

Usually, the company reserves a spot at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona to announce its new flagship devices. The G7 was notably missing in the announcement roster at this year's MWC, but at least we now know when the G7 will be released.

In its post written in Korean, LG confirmed that the upcoming G7 will come with the company's "ThinQ" artificial intelligence that "combines AI technology with the features most frequently used by customers" (translated into English from Korean).

LG's ThinQ AI will bring voice control over the phone, which sounds a little like Samsung's own AI assistant, Bixby.

The LG V30S with ThinQ could lend a few hints as to what it'll be like on the G7, at least for the camera. When you point the V30S' camera at an object, it can identify the object and adjust the phone's camera settings to best match the object and its context.

LG didn't disclose much more about the G7 ThinQ, so we'll have to wait until LG's event in New York City on May 2 to get the rest of the details.