Fortnite just gave its biggest hint yet that huge changes are coming

On Wednesday, every TV in Fortnite: Battle Royale started blaring an emergency alert.

It's just the latest reason to believe that a meteor is going to collide with the game's map, potentially making for huge changes to how it's played.

Fans have been going crazy trying to solve the mystery.

On Wednesday, Fortnite: Battle Royale noticed that all of the TVs in the wildly popular battle royale game are now blaring an emergency warning broadcast signal, complete with siren. In the center of the alert is a llama, the game's mascot, as you can see in the screenshot above.

It's the latest, and probably the most direct, evidence yet for the widely-held player belief that a meteor will soon collide with the planet, changing the map — and the game — forever.

Lending credence to that theory: Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite also publically acknowledged the cosmic phenomenon for the first time, by adding an image of the emergency alert to the official Fortnite page on Twitter. Check it out.

The clues coincide with the fact that the game's third season will end next week, giving way to season four. Each season brings new weapons, and new cosmetic appearance items, to the game. Epic could be hinting that season 3 will end with a catastrophic bang.

Players immediately took to social media to document the easter egg:

Fans are already trying to decode the message. A popular conspiracy theory holds that the meteor will destroy Tilted Towers, an area of the game's map that's popular for high-intensity shootouts.

Some fans have even taken it so far as to translate the emergency broadcast signal from morse code.According to Fortnite Insider, a fan-blog dedicated to the game, the sounds translate to, “They don’t want us to k-" which many are speculating is an unfinished version of, "They don't want us to know."

Either way, Epic is clearly having fun with its fans: Earlier this week, it added some in-jokes to the top of Tilted Towers, poking fun at the super-fans who are trying to solve the mystery.