Operators of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah on the Jubilee oilfields in the Western region will shutdown the vessel temporarily.

According to the Ghana National Gas Company, the shutdown is to allow for maintenance works on the turret bearing of the vessel.

The shutdown will lapse three weeks after which the vessel will undergo another downtime.

Although the shutdown is expected to run for weeks the exercise will not affect gas supply from the TEN oil fields.

A statement on the shutdown however indicated that any loss in power generation from the West will be offset by generating additional power from the Tema area.

This will be the third time the FPSO shuts down this year as it shut down in the beginning of the year to allow for maintenance works on the floating vessel.

The FPSO Kwame Nkrumah is a floating production storage and offloading vessel. It operates in the Jubilee oil fields off the coast of Ghana.

It was named after the first president of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah.