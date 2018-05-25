German minister recommends ‘The Wedding Party’ for Netflix

news

German Minister of State, Michelle Müntefering has recommended one of Nigeria’s biggest movies, The Wedding Party for Netflix.

Responsible for the German Foreign Office’s International Culture Politics relations, Müntefering used the opportunity visit to Nigeria to create a platform to further strengthen cinematic ties between Nigeria and Germany.

Müntefering made the recommendation while in Nigeria after a meeting with some of Nigeria’s A-list movie stars and some of the stakeholders of the creative industry.

After meeting and enjoying The Wedding Party with Filmhouse cinemas boss, Ken Mkparu, Kate Henshaw, Richard Mofe Damijo, Omoni Oboli and Enyinna Nwigwe, Müntefering said: “I recommend The Wedding Party on Netflix, to get an impression on what Nollywood means.”

The Wedding Party

Earning a record-breaking number, The Wedding Party, a romantic comedy became the first Nigerian film to pass the N400 million (around $1.3 million) mark after being at the top of box office for over 10 weeks.

Media mogul behind the movie, Mo Abudu told Variety Magazine that “It has surpassed all our expectations. It’s been an incredible ride.”

The movie also capped a record-setting year for the Nigerian box office, which grossed N3.5 billion (around $11.5 million) in 2016, with nearly 30% coming from local pictures, marking the first time Nigerian films have crossed the billion Naira threshold.

With Nigerian born Hollywood actor, John Boyega aiming to shoot a low budget Nigerian movie, Müntefering’s recommendation seek to further give a global acceptance to the movie industry.