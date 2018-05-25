news

The Ghana Airports Company is on the running to get over fifty airlines to operate in the country

The West African country has over the years been able to court about 37 airlines operating at the airport as well as one domestic carrier.

Speaking to the press in Accra at the recent launch of the 12th routes Africa Conference and exhibition, the Managing Director for the Ghana Airports Company Limited John Attafuah said, “We already have about 37 airlines operating here but we expect that we should be moving to fifty. We have some interest expressed but yet to be finalized. However, we expect that by next year when the Terminal three is fully operationalized we should see more airlines flying into Ghana.”

Ghana hopes to become an aviation hub just like Heathrow Airport which has around 90 airlines flying to over 180 destinations in 90 countries worldwide.

The Routes Africa Conference and Exhibition will see representatives of over 40 airlines, 50 airports and 15 tourism authorities to discuss air services to and from Africa.

The gathering is expected to allow for a showcase of the infrastructure and potential that rests in Ghana’s aviation sector to attract more airlines and investors.

These infrastructure developments include the Kotoka Terminal 3, which has the capacity to process 1,250 passengers at peak hour. Hence making way for more airlines to process passengers faster.

Other developments include the upgrading of the Kumasi Airport to an international airport as well as the upgrading of all regional airports.