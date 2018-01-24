Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Ghanaian student builds bicycle meant for water


Frank Donkor This Ghanaian inventor has designed bicycles that move on water for kids who cross rivers before reaching school

Many Ghanaians are creating and building amazing stuff with their creativity to meet various needs in their society.

Young Ghanaian entrepreneurs are contributing to the development of new solutions to social and economic issues in Ghana.

They are innovative and super talented.

Frank Darko, 27 is a student and resides in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.  He has come out with an interesting invention called trifad. It is is a bicycle that moves on water.

 

Frank tell Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa that he designed the bicycles that move on water for school kids in deprived communities.

"I was watching a documentary and I saw school children swimming to cross a river before going to school at the next village. The children had to wait to be dried before wearing their school uniform. They do this every day. When I saw that I said to myself how can we help these children with such an issue. The first solution that came to my mind was the construction of a bridge. That was too expensive for me.I started thinking deep and God finally brought the bicycle idea"

Kids who live in around water bodies sometimes have issues crossing over for school. This was the inspiration for his invention.

