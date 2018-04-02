Goldman Sachs' COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify's business

news

Goldman Sachs COO David Solomon, the heir apparent to CEO Lloyd Blankfein, has a well-publicized side-project as an EDM DJ, going by the stage name DJ D-Sol.

In the run-up to Spotify going public on Tuesday, the music streaming service will have spent up to $50 million for the advisory services of banks like Goldman.

Solomon reportedly made a "personal plea" in Goldman's pitch to Spotify that referenced his DJ side-career.

Spotify is going public on Tuesday, and in the lead-up to its IPO, the music streaming service will have spent up to $50 million for the advisory services of banks, according to a Recode report.

Goldman Sachs COO David Solomon, the heir apparent to CEO Lloyd Blankfein, was reportedly eager to earn Spotify's business by touting his personal musical experience. Two sources told Recode that Solomon made "a personal plea" in the bank's pitch to the Spotify that referenced his side-project as an EDM DJ.

The pitch worked, and Goldman has been involved in an advisory capacity to the company as it approaches its IPO.

Solomon's side-career as DJ D-Sol has been well-publicized since last year. The Goldman executive has previously even shared a concert stage with EDM stars like Paul Oakenfold.

In October, Solomon described himself as a lifelong audiophile intrigued by the modern music industry, on an episode of the podcast "Exchanges at Goldman Sachs":

"Five, seven years ago, I started really kind of taking note of club and EDM music and what was happening with all the electronic music, and I said: This is really interesting. Big business. And started looking at it, and I said: You know, I like some of this music. And started playing around with it, started reading about these DJs that really had these incredible platforms, and I said: You know what? This looks interesting. And kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun."