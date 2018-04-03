Google Home is set to launch in India (GOOG)

news

Google will release its Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers in India this April, according to a tweet from Google teasing the launch.

That’s nearly two years after the Google Home’s original launch date in the US. The move is important considering India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for smart speaker sales, and securing an early lead is crucial for capturing consumer mindshare in the country.

Here’s why the Google Home is poised to find success in India:

Google Assistant is already implemented in some feature phones in India. Google announced in December support for Google Assistant to Reliance Jio's JioPhone, the most shipped feature phone in India in Q4 2017, to enable users to make calls, read texts, open apps, and search the web with voice commands. Google also partneredwith Nokia in February to bring the voice assistant to the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone.

Google Assistant can be used in India's most popular languages. The company made Google Assistant available in Hindi earlier this month, after having localized Google Assistant to Indian English. Hindi is the most widely spoken language in India, with roughly 35% of the population able to speak it.

Purchase intent for smart speakers is particularly high among Indian consumers. While the US currently leads in terms of smart speakers ownership, the percentage of consumers planning to purchase a smart speaker by the end of 2018 is greatest in India. Thirty-nine percent of the online population in India plans to own a smart speaker device by the end of this year, according to a survey from Accenture. That's above planned ownership in the US, Mexico, Brazil, and China of 37%, 34%, 34%, and 33%, respectively.

However, Google will face strong competition from Amazon in the Indian smart speaker market. Amazon unveiled Alexa and the Echo lineup in India in late October, and updated Alexa’s voice recognition software to better account for local accents and the nuances of Indian English. Amazon also partnered with several local companies, such as NDVT and Times of India, to create customized Alexa skills for consumers in India. As of mid-January, there were 12,000 skills catered to the Indian market. That said, Google Assistant’s ability to communicate in Hindu, whereas Alexa can’t, could serve as an advantage to the company in winning smart speaker sales.

