Google is announcing a ton of new products right now — here's everything Google has unveiled so far (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google I/O, the search giant's annual developer conference, kicks off today. Google I/O is typically where executives and managers reveal the company's plans, as well as some new products. This year looks to be no different.

The main event will be held Tuesday in Mountain View, a stone’s throw from Google’s headquarters. Google is expected to make a lot of announcements pertaining to advancing the company’s artificial intelligence tools.

Check back often, or click here to refresh the page, as Business Insider will provide real-time updates of the all-important keynote speech, beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

11:13 am: Really smart feature in Android P: If you're looking at the screen and you rotate the phone, a button will pop up that lets you change the screen to landscape or portrait accordingly. Otherwise, you can keep the display the way it is.

11:12 am: You'd have to think this new navigation system for Android P is laying the foundation for a Google-made phone without a home button and an edge-to-edge screen, like the iPhone X.

11:10 am: In Android P, there's a new system navigation that makes multitasking easier to do and understand. It places an emphasis on gestures instead of buttons. It looks very similar to the way iOS works on the iPhone X, where there's a swipe button at the very bottom of the phone to help you navigate and multitask.

11:08 am: Google wants to make its machine-learning tools more accessible to those who may not have expertise in the area, hence the introduction of MLKit for developers. It provides ready-to-use models and lets you optimize for any platform, including desktop and mobile, Android and iOS.

11:05 am: Android P can also predict the level of brightness you'll want on your phone, and it'll also surface actions you will probably want to perform, like resuming a song or reaching out to a friend. You'll also get app actions: If you search "Avengers Infinity War," it can show you Fandango to buy tickets.

11:04 am: With Android P, a new feature called Adaptive Battery gives you a more consistent battery experience. It uses on-device machine learning to figure out which apps you'll use in the next few hours, and which ones you may not use, if at all.

11:03 am: Android P is all about intelligence, simplicity, and digital wellbeing, Burke says.

11:02 am: The growth of Android has helped fuel the shift from desktop to mobile, but Burke says AI is going to transform industries including tech, which brings us to Android P: the important first step to have AI at the core of the mobile operating system.

10:59 am: Now, we're moving on from Google News to Android. Google has a cute little video to show off. And now, Dave Burke is on stage.

10:58 am: The new Google News is rolling out in 157 countries, for Android and iOS, today. It will be available for everyone starting next week.

10:58 am: Subscribe with Google lets you access your paid content anywhere: On Google Search, Google News, and on the publishers' own sites. This feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

10:55 am: One major emphasis in the new Google News: Everyone has access to the same information. "Full coverage."

10:53 am: Google News also has a new exclusive feature called Newscasts: It uses artificial intelligence and natural-language understanding to give you the basics for any given news topic, and help you dive in more deeply if you'd like.

10:51 am: Google News will now serve up all the news you care about right out of the box, and thanks to machine learning, it will continue to get better at showing you the news you care about. You can also switch over to see the stories that are generating the most news around the world.

10:50 am: Upstill says the new Google News is all about keeping up with the news, helping you fully understand the story, and supporting the sources you care about.

10:49 am: Google reimagined its News product so it works for publishers, as well as readers. It's now powered by artificial intelligence. Pichai introduces Trystan Upstill to talk more about the new Google News.

10:48 am: Another area Google feels tremendous responsibility is news, Pichai said. He talks about the importance of supporting journalism given the challenging times for the industry.

10:46 am: YouTube will now tell you to take a break every now and then. You'll be able to combine notifications into a daily digest. You can see exactly how you're using your Android phone, and Google Assistant. It's all about giving users as much information as possible to help them stay balanced and manage screentime.

10:45 am: Pichai talks about FOMO, or the Fear of Missing Out, which is driving the need for everyone to respond to texts and notifications as quickly as possible. Google says it wants to help with something it calls "Digital Wellbeing," which understands your habits, focuses on what matters, and helps you switch off and wind down so you can spend time with the people who matter.

10:44 am: "This is going to be rolling out as an experiment in the coming weeks, so stay tuned," Pichai said.

10:42 am: "We have many examples where the conversation doesn't go as expected," Pichai said. "We're still developing this technology so we get the expectation right for businesses and customers."

10:41 am: "That was a real conversation you just heard," Pichai said. "It's called Google Duplex." It combines all of Google's AI and machine learning efforts.

10:39 am: Rincon turns the stage back to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He talks about the importance of a phone call, especially for connecting people to businesses. But Pichai says 60% of businesses don't have an online booking service set up: Now, Google Assistant can actually call a business on your behalf to schedule appointments for you. Yes, Google Assistant will talk on your behalf. And it sounds just like a human. This is absolutely wild.

10:38 am: The new and improved Google Assistant will be coming to Google Maps this summer.

10:36 am: Google Assistant has a new visual experience coming later this summer for Android, and for iOS later this year: It will give you a visual snapchat of your day, including your past interactions, upcoming trips, packages coming your way, and much more.

10:34 am: You can use Google Assistant to ask these video devices — basically Google Assistant-powered clones of the Amazon Echo Show — to watch YouTube videos (that's gotta sting for Amazon, which can't do that on their own devices anymore) and look up recipes. You can even see what your morning commute looks like on Google Maps.

10:33 am: Rincon announces the first third-party smart displays using Google Assistant will go on sale in July. These devices bring the simplicity of voice with the ease of a touchscreen.

10:32 am: Huffman introduces Lilian Rincon to show how voice and visual assistants can work together.

10:30 am: Huffman's talking about the Google Assistant experience for families. But parents worry being bossy is a bad habit for kids to get into, since you don't need to say "please." That changes: Google Assistant will now be very kind to your requests, and even compliment you, when you say "please."

10:29 am: You can use Continued Conversation to ask multiple things at once, called Multiple Actions. It's more complicated than it sounds, but basically, Google will now be able to know if you're asking multiple questions, and parse those questions out to give you the right answers. It's pretty wild.

10:27 am: Huffman says one thing Google is looking at is the annoying need to say "OK Google" every time you need it. "It shouldn't be so hard — now you won't have to say OK Google every time," he said. You can now have more of a conversation, where it remembers your past answers. It's a feature called "Continued Conversation," and you can turn it on in the coming weeks.

10:25 am: Google exec Scott Huffman takes the stage to talk about all the various devices powered by Google Assistant, including over 5,000 devices and support for 30 languages in 80 countries.

10:24 am: John Legend's voice is apparently coming to Google Assistant later this year? This wasn't a joke?

10:22 am: Sundar talks about making the voice more natural, so of course, here's a video with John Legend providing the voice of Google Assistant.

10:21 am: Interaction starts with a voice, and Google Assistant started with a voice, codenamed "Holly." But 18 months ago, a new breakthrough called "Wavenet" has created a more natural voice that's closer to how humans speak, so there are six new languages, which all greet Sundar, and sound equally robotic.

10:20 am: Sundar brings up Google Assistant, and making it better. "We want it to be natural and comfortable to talk to."

10:19 am: The new Google Photos features roll out in the next couple of months.

10:18 am: More Google Photos features: One tap can turn documents into PDFs, or correct the brightness in an image. You can even remove color from backgrounds, or recreate black-and-white photos in color.

10:17 am: Sundar brings up Google Photos, another Google product built with AI from the ground up. He introduces a new feature called Suggested Actions: If you're looking at wedding pictures, it will recognize your friend and let you share those photos with that person.

10:16 am: Talking about using AI in the new version of Gmail. It can now autocomplete your messages in a feature called "Smart Compose."

10:13 am: Google shows off a video with a woman who uses Morse code to communicate, and how Google's Gboard helps her with predictive, suggested text. She's in attendance at I/O today. The crowd cheers.

10:11 am: Sundar is giving examples of how AI can help the world, from big ideas like AI helping doctors predict medical events, to using AI to isolate people's voices when multiple people are talking.

10:07 am: Today's big theme is artificial intelligence. Pichai: "We have a timeless mission that feels as relevant today as when we started. AI is enabling us to do this in new ways, solving problems for our users around the world."

10:05 am: Sundar starts with a cheeseburger emoji joke, saying Google got the burger wrong last year. "The irony is, I'm a vegetarian in the first place." The crowd laughs.

10:04 am: Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage. He announces the 7,000 in attendance and the hundreds of thousands of people watching from around the world.

10:00 am: The show has begun! Google's playing a cute little video.

9:57 am: There's a festive feeling as usual. Lots of flags from countries all over the world.

9:55 am: We're just waiting for the show to start. Everyone is taking their seats and listening to some nice chillwave music in the meantime. Go ahead and look up "chillwave" while we wait.

11:14 am: Sameer Samat takes the stage. He's going to talk about digital wellbeing in Android P.