This is where Google will open its first AI research centre in Africa


  • Published:

Google is set to open its AI center in Africa and Accra will be the host city. The new AI office in Accra will bring together top machine learning researchers and engineers in this new center dedicated to AI research and its applications.

Google says it is committed to collaborating with local universities and research centers, as well as working with policy makers on the potential uses of AI in Africa.

“We are excited to combine our research interests in AI and machine learning and our experience in Africa to push the boundaries of AI while solving challenges in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, and education,” says Google.

With great potentials to impact the world and more, AI is ready to represent to the world the development of new AI technologies. It makes sense if the world is well represented in the development of AI.

Accra’s new AI center joins the list of other locations where we focus on AI, including Paris, Zurich, Tokyo, Beijing, Montreal, Toronto, Seattle, Cambridge/Boston, Tel Aviv/Haifa, New York, and our Mountain View/San Francisco headquarters.

