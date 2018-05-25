Harvey Weinstein has been charged with 4 sex offenses after turning himself in to New York police

news

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with at least four sex-related offenses after turning himself in to the New York police on Friday.

The Hollywood producer has been charged with rape, criminal sex conduct act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct in relation to incidents involving two women, a spokesman for the New York Police Department told Business Insider.

He turned himself in at a Manhattan police precinct on Friday morning.

Weinstein stands accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some of the accusations going back decades.

The accusations, first reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government, and entertainment of misconduct.

Weinstein is expected to put up $1 million in cash, wear a monitoring device, and surrender his passport as part of a bail package negotiated in advance, The New York Times reported.

This is the first criminal case brought against him since the accusations surfaced in October.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Reuters contributed reporting.