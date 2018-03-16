Hawkeye isn't in the trailers for 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and people's reactions to the snub are hilarious

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Hawkeye isn't in any of the "Avengers: Infinity War" trailers, and he isn't on the poster, either. A lot of people have some hilarious theories.

(Marvel)

  • Hawkeye, one of the first Avengers, isn't in any of the "Infinity War" trailers, and he isn't on the poster, either.
  • Fans are speculating what his absence means, and it's hilarious.

Hawkeye is the forgotten Avenger, even when he's on screen.

Despite the fact that Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, has been with the Avengers team since 2012's "The Avengers," his character is not featured in the trailers or the poster for "Avengers: Infinity War." In fact, Teen Groot has more screen time and poster space than him. That's quite a blow.

Marvel fans are having fun with his absence, making jokes about his whereabouts on Twitter.

Some assume he dies in "Infinity War" and this is an attempt to keep that quiet, while others assume he's just taking care of his wife and kids.

Here are some of the best Hawkeye tweets:

